Nichki Carangelo and Laszlo Lazar operate Letterbox Farm, a diversified organic farm in Hudson, New York, where they run a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program, online sales, and farm stand. Here, workers harvest chives.(USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres) 