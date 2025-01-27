Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagerainforest public domainfall leavesstreamjunglesceneryleafplanttreeTrees in fall color and creek.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1440 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBeautiful scenery png hexagonal sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238710/beautiful-scenery-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseDog in stream, outdoor activity.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647276/dog-stream-outdoor-activityFree Image from public domain licenseMagical pegasus in forest fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664932/magical-pegasus-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTrees in fall color and creek.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647020/trees-fall-color-and-creekFree Image from public domain licenseStranded portal fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663416/stranded-portal-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePerson and dog hiking below trees in fall color and creek on Peaked Mountain in the Adirondack Park, North River, NY, on Oct…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647851/photo-image-dog-face-treeFree Image from public domain licenseThe lone door fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663302/the-lone-door-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTrees in fall colors on Peaked Mountain in the Adirondack Park, North River, NY, on Oct 2, 2022. Courtesy photo by Emily de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647278/photo-image-plant-leaf-forestFree Image from public domain licenseTiger animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661709/tiger-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseTrees in fall colors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647274/trees-fall-colorsFree Image from public domain licenseWoodland elf fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663279/woodland-elf-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseView from Peaked Mountain of trees in fall colors and a pond in the Adirondack Park, North River, NY, on Oct 2, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654581/photo-image-plant-tree-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseTiger & jungle animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661722/tiger-jungle-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseThe falls that give Falls Park its name in Pendleton, Indiana.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2346819/the-falls-that-give-falls-park-its-name-pendleton-indianaFree Image from public domain licenseFrog amphibian green nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661290/frog-amphibian-green-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseThe 7,472-acre Headwaters Forest Reserve was established in 1999 after a decade-long grassroots effort to protect the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3398236/free-photo-image-bog-cc0-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseHippopotamus animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661663/hippopotamus-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5956173/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseHippo animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661628/hippo-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseRobert's Lake Trail.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4029383/roberts-lake-trailFree Image from public domain licenseElephants animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661535/elephants-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5953462/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseElephant animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661503/elephant-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5954167/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican elephant animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661799/african-elephant-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5953949/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseToucan bird rainforest animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661311/toucan-bird-rainforest-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseMount Mackenzie, Clinton River. From the album: Land of Loveliness New Zealand (1889) by Burton Brothers and Alfred Burtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9883969/image-jungle-scenery-plantFree Image from public domain licenseExplore now Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478744/explore-now-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEshowe, South Africa: waterfalls (The Umlalaas). Albumen print by J. Wallace Bradley.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13983393/photo-image-jungle-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseMystery book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660832/mystery-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5954096/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseElephant wildlife animal mammal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661822/elephant-wildlife-animal-mammal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5946010/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseCamping Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478760/camping-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5953911/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseReptile animal snake green nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661452/reptile-animal-snake-green-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseRocky riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9953788/rocky-riverFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722251/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLaurel Creek during Autumn. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4026733/photo-image-background-tree-leafFree Image from public domain license