Navy Doctor Paul Comer of Mesa, Arizona examines a South Vietnamese Army casualty in the Field Hospital at Phu Bai, South…
Medicine at war poster template, editable vintage photography design
Doctors operating on patient in operating room aboard the USS Repose (AH-16). February 1966. [hospital ship; surgery] K…
Family medicine blog banner template, editable text
A wounded U.S. Marine is carried across the small flight deck of the hospital ship USS Repose (AH-16) after being…
Online Doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Doctors performing operation in operating room aboard the hospital ship USS Repose (AH-16). September 1966. K-33087.…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Dental clinic at the 65th Station Hospital, Darwin, Australia
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
X-ray clinic in the 65th Station Hospital, Darwin, Australia
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
X-ray procedure at the 1st Field Hospital, Milne Bay, New Guinea
Online doctor blog banner template, editable text
General scene during open heart surgery aboard the hospital ship USS Repose (AH-16). Commander Marion K. Neugebauer, MC…
Online doctor poster template, editable text and design
General scene during open heart surgery aboard the hospital ship USS Repose (AH-16).
World Health Day poster template, editable text and design
Saga of the North Carolina: Pictorial record of life aboard the battleship USS North Carolina, known familiarly in the Navy…
Online doctor Instagram post template
Interior view of an operating room, 127th General Hospital, France
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Out-patient clinic at the 71st Station Hospital, Fiji
Online doctor blog banner template, editable text
Casualties are received by helicopter on board the Navy hospital ship USS Repose (AH-16) minutes away from a Vietnam combat…
Online doctor poster template
Operating room procedure at the 237th Station Hospital, Finschaffen, New Guinea
Online doctor Instagram post template
A leg cast being removed from a patient in the 251st Station Hospital, Cape Gloucester, N.B., September 1944
2D flat trendy Character of veterinarian, editable design element set
A casualty being treated by a doctor and two aidmen in a division surgery tent, December 14, 1951
Online doctor poster template, editable text and design
Surgical team headed by Maj. Howard W. Jones, of 325 Hawthorne Rd., Baltimore, Md., operates on soldier of 30th Division 9th…
History warns blog banner template, editable vintage photography design
U.S. Army Station Hospital, Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Little Rock, Arkansas: Eye clinic
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Treatment at the 132nd General Hospital
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Application of a cast in the 65th Station Hospital, Darwin, Australia
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
A technician prepares to X-ray a patient at the 5th Field Hospital, Santo Tomas University, Manila, Luzon, P.I
