Navy Doctor Paul Comer of Mesa, Arizona examines a South Vietnamese Army casualty in the Field Hospital at Phu Bai, South Vietnam. Navy medical personnel treat all military casualties in the I Corps of South Vietnam. [Physical examination.] [Vietnam War.]Number K-0031162; JO1 Jim Falk; 03/17/1966 Navy Medicine Historical Files Collection - Subject series - Vietnam War - Treating Casualties and Patients. 09-7976-001 Commander Marion K. 