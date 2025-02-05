Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit ImagebadgerdoggrassanimalsceneryplantmountainnatureBlack dog, Markiesje, and mountain.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4928 x 3285 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMountain goat running animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661703/mountain-goat-running-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseUSDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux and members of the Montana State and County FSA offices meet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652591/photo-image-public-domain-nature-waterFree Image from public domain licenseWolf animal coyote nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661377/wolf-animal-coyote-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBrown cow grazing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647681/brown-cow-grazingFree Image from public domain licenseAlpine Ibex wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661109/alpine-ibex-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseUSDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux visits Pete and Meagan Lannan’s Barney Creek Livestock…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652816/photo-image-dog-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWolf howling coyote nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661937/wolf-howling-coyote-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseTongue out dog in cage.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647428/tongue-out-dog-cageFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat jumping animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661173/mountain-goat-jumping-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseUSDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux visits Pete and Meagan Lannan’s Barney Creek Livestock…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652806/photo-image-cow-mountain-animalFree Image from public domain license3D little girl & pet running through flower field editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395599/little-girl-pet-running-through-flower-field-editable-remixView licenseUSDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux visits Pete and Meagan Lannan’s Barney Creek Livestock…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652797/photo-image-animal-public-domain-soilFree Image from public domain license3D little girl & pet running through flower field editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458254/little-girl-pet-running-through-flower-field-editable-remixView licenseExamining healthy soil, agriculture research.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647054/examining-healthy-soil-agriculture-researchFree Image from public domain licenseTent camping, hobby lifestyle editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715821/tent-camping-hobby-lifestyle-editable-remixView licenseUSDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux visits Pete and Meagan Lannan’s Barney Creek Livestock…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652586/photo-image-animal-public-domain-birdFree Image from public domain licenseBuffalo & bird animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661700/buffalo-bird-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseUSDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux visits Pete and Meagan Lannan’s Barney Creek Livestock…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652588/photo-image-public-domain-nature-soilFree Image from public domain licenseHimalayan Marmot animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661233/himalayan-marmot-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseUSDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux visits Pete and Meagan Lannan’s Barney Creek Livestock…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652573/photo-image-cow-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEagle & mountain animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661165/eagle-mountain-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseUSDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux visits Pete and Meagan Lannan’s Barney Creek Livestock…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652582/photo-image-dog-cow-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661501/mountain-goat-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseUSDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux visits Pete and Meagan Lannan’s Barney Creek Livestock…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652564/photo-image-dog-cow-plantFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661350/mountain-goat-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseUSDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux visits Pete and Meagan Lannan’s Barney Creek Livestock…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652572/photo-image-cow-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661303/mountain-goat-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseUSDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux and members of the Montana State and County FSA offices meet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652805/photo-image-mountain-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBuffalo & bird animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661710/buffalo-bird-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseUSDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux visits Pete and Meagan Lannan’s Barney Creek Livestock…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652565/photo-image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseBaby fox animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661144/baby-fox-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseUSDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux and members of the Montana State and County FSA offices meet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647434/photo-image-mountain-public-domain-officesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable woodland design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368391/editable-woodland-design-element-setView licenseUSDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux and members of the Montana State and County FSA offices meet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652814/photo-image-mountain-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDeer animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672501/deer-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseUSDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux and members of the Montana State and County FSA offices meet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652756/photo-image-sky-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLittle fox animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661014/little-fox-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseUSDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux and members of the Montana State and County FSA offices meet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652583/photo-image-mountain-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseExtension Agent Verna Billedeaux takes USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux and members of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652581/photo-image-mountain-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license