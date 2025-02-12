The USS Nevada - Veteran of 2 Wars and Many Battles. The USS Nevada, built by the Fore River Ship yard, Boston, Massachusetts, and commissioned 03/11/1916, still commands a prominent place in what is today the world's biggest fleet. An old sea dog that has weathered many battles including the Jap[anese] attack at Pearl Harbor, the Nevada is still able to withstand the best the enemy has to offer. When a Jap[anese] suicide plance crashed the Nevada off Okinawa, March 27, 1945, this veteran battleship shook off the resulting damage in a matter of hours. Again on April 5, when a Jap[anese] shore battery on Okinawa began shelling the ship, scoring five hits, she silenced the installation in 18 minutes. Though the Nevada has been active throughout the Pacific fight - from the Aleutians to the Ryukuys, the big ship also played a leanding role in the Normandy and Cherbourg landings in Europe. Wounded men from the USS Nevada are transferred to an amphibious craft for further transfer to a Navy hospital ship. Eleven men were killed; 41 wounded, when the big battleship was hit by a Jap[anese] suicide plane off Okinawa early in the morning of March 27, 1945. Released 07/18/1945; BuAer 274508.
Navy Medicine Historical Files - Subject series - World War II photos - WWII Shipboard Evacuation - Pacific. 09-7930-011
