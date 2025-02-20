Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)1SaveSaveEdit Imageshiitakemushroom cultivationmushroom farmgrocery storeplantpublic domainmushroomrestaurantsMother Fungi is a gourmet and medicinal mushroom company founded by William Gregg in 2017 in Missoula, Montana with a second location in Chicago, Illinois that opened in 2022.“Founded upon a passion for connecting communities with high quality and locally cultivated gourmet and medicinal mushrooms. We are constantly evolving our products and services to build a stronger connection and relationship with those we serve. We are dedicated to growing mushrooms year round for farmers markets, restaurants, catering companies, grocery stores, CSA's and more!"Here, Gregg shows shiitake mushrooms nearly ready for harvest.(USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres)Original public domain image from Flickr 