Jackson's Wild Cherry and Tar Syrup: One Bottle will Cure the Worst Cold : One Dose Will Relieve a CoughCollection:Images…
Amusement park Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851144/amusement-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Owbridge's Lung Tonic:Ccures Coughs, Colds : Girl in Red Dress]Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648367/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Carnival fun fair Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13509790/carnival-fun-fair-instagram-post-templateView license
Ayer's cherry pectoral : cures colds & coughs : Penn's treaty (1682 or 1683) / Dr. J.C. Ayer & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14002825/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Summer carnival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13510012/summer-carnival-instagram-post-templateView license
Ayer's cherry pectoral for the cure of coughs, colds, asthma, croup, bronchitis, whooping cough, and consumption / prepared…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14015013/image-paper-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain license
Theme park, lifestyle collage remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8309293/theme-parklifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Licoricine : the best medicine for chest affections, coughs, colds, &c. / Burgon & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965064/image-paper-cartoon-bookFree Image from public domain license
Editable fun park, lifestyle collage remix background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704406/editable-fun-park-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView license
Ayer's cherry pectoral for the cure of coughs, colds, asthma, croup, bronchitis, whooping cough, and consumption / prepared…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960990/image-cartoon-face-plantFree Image from public domain license
Summer fun park poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710648/summer-fun-park-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ayer's cherry pectoral cures colds, coughs and all diseases of the throat and lungs / prepared by Dr. J.C. Ayer & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13995054/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Amusement park poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710695/amusement-park-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Owbridge's Lung Tonic: cures coughs, colds : sailor boy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511526/owbridges-lung-tonic-cures-coughs-colds-sailor-boyFree Image from public domain license
Amusement park background, entertainment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8856361/amusement-park-background-entertainment-collage-editable-designView license
Ayer's cherry pectoral : cures colds & coughs : Penn's treaty (1682 or 1683) / Dr. J.C. Ayer & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952484/image-cartoon-face-plantFree Image from public domain license
Grand state fair Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947596/grand-state-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Roller coaster bridge track amusement park.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13066370/roller-coaster-bridge-track-amusement-park-generated-image-rawpixelView license
Stress tips Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770936/stress-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Owbridge's Lung Tonic: TurkeyCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):Lung tonic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654816/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Family activities Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851271/family-activities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ayer's cherry pectoral cures colds, coughs and all diseases of the throat and lungs / prepared by Dr. J.C. Ayer & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951406/image-cartoon-face-plantFree Image from public domain license
Theme park Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505945/theme-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vintage bridge over river
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14302951/millFree Image from public domain license
Editable fun park sticker, lifestyle collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8043242/editable-fun-park-sticker-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView license
Kemp's Balsam: for the throat & lungs : the great cough remedy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511479/kemps-balsam-for-the-throat-lungs-the-great-cough-remedyFree Image from public domain license
Summer fun park Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507484/summer-fun-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Narrow Pass. Watkins Glen. by William T Purviance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14297120/narrow-pass-watkins-glen-william-purvianceFree Image from public domain license
Theme park Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507648/theme-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trestle Bridge, Clipper Ravine, near view. by Alfred A Hart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14299237/trestle-bridge-clipper-ravine-near-view-alfred-hartFree Image from public domain license
Taxi booking deals poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471777/taxi-booking-deals-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Brown's Bronchial Troches, for the aleviation of bronchitis, hoarseness, coughs, asthma, colds, catarrh, and all disorders…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951718/image-paper-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Theme park Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947593/theme-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ayer's cherry pectoral for colds and coughs : to heal and strengthen the lungs and vocal organs use Ayer's Cherry pectoral /…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14002827/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Amusement park Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710692/amusement-park-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Military Railroad Bridge across Potomac Creek, on the Fredericksburg Railroad by A J Russell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14276574/image-wooden-water-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Amusement park Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710697/amusement-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dr. Hand's remedies for children : pleasant physic, colic cure, teething lotion, worm elixir, diarrhoea mixture, general…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951880/image-rose-cartoon-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Amusement park Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505946/amusement-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coaster roller coaster person human.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14806470/coaster-roller-coaster-person-humanView license