Jackson's Wild Cherry and Tar Syrup: One Bottle will Cure the Worst Cold : One Dose Will Relieve a Cough
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Alternate Title(s):
Wild Cherry and Tar Syrup
Contributor(s):
Jackson Manufacturing Co., issuing body.
Publication:
Columbus, Ohio : The Jackson Manufacturing Co., [between 1870 and 1900?]
Language(s):
English
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Nonprescription Drugs
Antitussive Agents
Common Cold -- drug therapy
Genre(s):
Advertisements
Abstract:
Advertisement for Jackson's Wild Cherry and Tar Syrup. Card features an illustration of a view of Grand Avenue of Milwaukee, showing a bridge at the bottom, a street with horse-drawn wagons, carriages and pedestrians. Tall buildings stand on both sides of the street.
Extent:
1 trade card : 8 x 12 cm
Technique:
chromolithograph, color
NLM Unique ID:
101701700
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101701700
