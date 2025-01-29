Edit ImageCropNational Park Service (Source)1SaveSaveEdit Imagebohemianyellowstoneanimalplanttreebirdpublic domainphotoBohemian waxwings perched on a douglass fir.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6385 x 4259 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBears at Yellowstone Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12637945/bears-yellowstone-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseBohemian waxwings perched on a douglass fir (2)NPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655004/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseBears at Yellowstone Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614426/bears-yellowstone-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCedar waxwing (Bombycilla cedrorum) near the North Entrance by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4038620/photo-image-tree-plant-leafFree Image from public domain licenseStop hunting wildlife poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12606530/stop-hunting-wildlife-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCedar waxwings (Bombycilla cedrorum) near the North Entrance by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4038626/photo-image-tree-plant-birdFree Image from public domain licenseBears at Yellowstone Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473165/bears-yellowstone-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBluebird in a dead treeNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653772/bluebird-dead-treenps-jacob-frankFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe moon rises over a snow-dusted Mt. EvertsNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653243/photo-image-plant-moon-treeFree Image from public domain licenseStop hunting wildlife blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11813723/stop-hunting-wildlife-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseYellowstone flood event 2022: Northeast Entrance Road washoutsNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652925/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStop hunting wildlife Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12606533/stop-hunting-wildlife-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseElk on Mt. Everts with views of Sepulcher Mountain and Electric PeakNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652740/photo-image-plant-grass-treeFree Image from public domain licenseStop hunting wildlife Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12606553/stop-hunting-wildlife-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFall color cottonwoods in Lamar ValleyNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654810/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345961/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseMale western tanager (Piranga ludoviciana) on a tree limb,https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647998/photo-image-tree-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345904/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseCommunications tower at Old FaithfulNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652523/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345883/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseAmerican kestrel perched in a tree by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4038063/photo-image-tree-plant-birdFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716683/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decorView licenseHiking the Fawn Pass Trail, east of the passNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654081/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349849/stag-deer-note-paper-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseMale western tanager (Piranga ludoviciana) on a tree limb (2)NPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652746/photo-image-tree-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332275/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseOsprey perched on a branch above the Gardner RiverNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654045/photo-image-animal-public-domain-birdFree Image from public domain licenseProtect winter wildlife blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776176/protect-winter-wildlife-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWinter storm at Norris Junction.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647511/winter-storm-norris-junctionFree Image from public domain licenseToucan bird animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661025/toucan-bird-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseYellowstone flood event 2022: debris in Soda Butte CreekNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652748/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer png, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345985/stag-deer-png-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseYellow-bellied marmot perched on a rock.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648060/yellow-bellied-marmot-perched-rockFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349835/stag-deer-note-paper-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseSunset over Fawn PassNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653814/sunset-over-fawn-passnps-jacob-frankFree Image from public domain licenseBird winter animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672556/bird-winter-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseYellowstone Search & Rescue Team training near Mammoth (7)NPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653063/photo-image-plant-tree-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseWild animal pattern background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626725/wild-animal-pattern-background-editable-designView licenseA pair of red-tailed hawks (Buteo jamaicensis) perched in a tree near Hellroaring Creek by Jacob W. Frank. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4038387/photo-image-tree-plant-birdFree Image from public domain license