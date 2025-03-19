Edit ImageCropU.S. Agency for International DevelopmentSaveSaveEdit Imagepublicfacepublic domainportraitschooljewelryphotonecklaceVisit to State Primary School Wamena. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2048 x 1365 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy black woman laughing with her friendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912990/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView licenseVisit to State Primary School Wamena_10https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654808/visit-state-primary-school-wamena_10Free Image from public domain licenseHappy black woman laughing with her friendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912768/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView licenseVisit to State Primary School Wamena_11https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654805/visit-state-primary-school-wamena_11Free Image from public domain licenseHappy black woman laughing with her friendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912943/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView licenseSecretary Blinken Visits Applied Materials Maydan Technology CenterSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken visits Applied…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654703/photo-image-public-domain-technology-2022Free Image from public domain licenseScience graduate woman, education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10297719/science-graduate-woman-education-editable-remixView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Visits Robb Elementary School Memorial SiteUvalde, TX (June 6, 2022) DHS Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652635/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black woman laughing with her friendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912944/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView licenseDHS and USCG Backpack DriveWashington, D.C. (August 17, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security personnel…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652471/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black woman laughing with her friendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912867/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView licenseDeputy Secretary Sherman Conducts a Roundtable with JournalistsDeputy Secretary Wendy R. Sherman conducts a roundtable with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654736/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black woman laughing with her friendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912965/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView licenseSecretary Blinken and Secretary of Commerce Raimondo at a Purdue University Panel DiscussionSecretary of State Antony J.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653467/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black woman laughing with her friendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912763/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView licensePresident Joe Biden visits the Greek Orthodox Altar with Patriarch Theophilos III, Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Church of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654163/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black woman laughing with her friendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912835/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView licenseJosephine Kulea (Kenya) and audience members listen as President Barack Obama delivers remarks during a Young African…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050188/photo-image-face-person-ornamentFree Image from public domain license90s fashion trends Instagram post template, editable fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18739576/90s-fashion-trends-instagram-post-template-editable-fashion-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in Secretary’s Awards CeremonyBurlington, VT (April 8, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647571/photo-image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseScience graduate woman, education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10297744/science-graduate-woman-education-editable-remixView licenseTraditional local event, cultural heritage.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993907/traditional-local-event-cultural-heritageFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseSecretary Blinken Visits SLAC Site With Speaker PelosiSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken visits SLAC, a Department of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654696/photo-image-face-person-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license246th U.S. Independence Dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652294/246th-us-independence-dayFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseSecretary Blinken Participates in a NATO Ministerial MeetingSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a NATO…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654202/photo-image-face-person-laptopFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseUnder Secretary Zeya Meets With UNHCR Special Envoy JolieUnder Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654225/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCampus festival Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21544888/campus-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSecretary Clinton Meets With Petrobras CEO Graças FosterU.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton meets with Petrobras…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046383/photo-image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseHalftone Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551382/halftone-effectView licenseU.S. Sixth Fleet visits Nigerian Navy in Lagoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993888/us-sixth-fleet-visits-nigerian-navy-lagosFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's clothes png element, fashion remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449073/childrens-clothes-png-element-fashion-remix-editable-designView licenseU.S. Embassy Rome celebrates the Fourth of July on June 30, 2022. [U.S. Embassy Rome photo/ Public Domain]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652410/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseStudy language abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459315/study-language-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSecretary Blinken Meets With U.S. Mission to India EmployeesSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with the staff of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994011/photo-image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseSecretary Blinken Hosts the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Welcome Home Event at the Department of StateSecretary of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652636/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license