NMCP'S NEW BABY CLINIC 220924-N-AO813-1011
Senior Airman Anika Davis-Olson, assigned to Internal Medicine at Air Force Medical Service (AFMS) 633 Medical Group (MDG) in Langley, Va., gets vitals from newborn Esiais Leio Almaraz during a 48 hour well baby check at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth's (NMCP) new baby clinic. Davis-Olson was at NMCP as part of support from the McDonald Army Health Center at Fort Eustis Va. and AFMS Langley 633 MDG at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Hampton, Va. -- both Defense Health Agency (DHA) Market Partners in the Tidewater area. Their support enables Portsmouth's New Baby Clinic to remain open on Saturdays during the deployment of the USNS Comfort (T-AH-20). Together the DHA Tidewater Market continues to provide safe and quality care for its Service Members across all the area MTFs. #DHATIDEWATERMARKETPARTNERS
Original public domain image from Flickr