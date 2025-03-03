Edit ImageCrop39SaveSaveEdit Imagehousechartcross sectiontoiletsectiondiagrambathroomvintage bathroomDomestic Fluid Waste Disposal SystemCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Kröhnke, Otto, 1871- ?, Author Publication:Stuttgart: Enke, 1902 Language(s):German Format:Still image Genre(s):Book Illustrations Abstract:Cross section of a house with four levels illustrating the placement of sinks, baths, and toilets in various rooms. Related Title(s):Is part of: Das gesunde Haus, fig. 225.; See related catalog record: 63150960R Extent:1 print Technique:wood engraving NLM Unique ID:101435748 NLM Image ID:A012913 Permanent Link:resource.nlm.nih.gov/101435748 