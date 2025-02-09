Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagemedicine operationshospitalherniasurgeryphilippines doctormedicinepersonmanPacific Partnership 2022 performs hernia surgery aboard USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) 220813-N-AU520-2005PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – Cmdr. Jesse Bandle, a surgeon from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, performs a hernia repair on a patient aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. 