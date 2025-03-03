rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Burnt tree stump.
Save
Edit Image
wallpaperdesktop wallpaperplanttreeforestmountainspublic domainbull
Watercolor Fall forest, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Fall forest, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453347/watercolor-fall-forest-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Disc mulcher or masticator mounted on a skid steer. Area treated to reduce tree density and wildfire risk while improving…
Disc mulcher or masticator mounted on a skid steer. Area treated to reduce tree density and wildfire risk while improving…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655281/image-tree-mountains-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Mountain travel blog banner template
Mountain travel blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667948/mountain-travel-blog-banner-templateView license
Disc mulcher or masticator mounted on a skid steer. Area treated to reduce tree density and wildfire risk while improving…
Disc mulcher or masticator mounted on a skid steer. Area treated to reduce tree density and wildfire risk while improving…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655206/image-tree-mountains-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Craft beer label template, editable design
Craft beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492517/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Disc mulcher or masticator mounted on a skid steer. Area treated to reduce tree density and wildfire risk while improving…
Disc mulcher or masticator mounted on a skid steer. Area treated to reduce tree density and wildfire risk while improving…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655286/image-person-tree-mountainsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Fall forest, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Fall forest, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453351/watercolor-fall-forest-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Disc mulcher or masticator mounted on a skid steer. Area treated to reduce tree density and wildfire risk while improving…
Disc mulcher or masticator mounted on a skid steer. Area treated to reduce tree density and wildfire risk while improving…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655285/image-person-tree-mountainsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor forest, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor forest, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457841/watercolor-forest-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Disc mulcher or masticator mounted on a skid steer. Area treated to reduce tree density and wildfire risk while improving…
Disc mulcher or masticator mounted on a skid steer. Area treated to reduce tree density and wildfire risk while improving…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655211/image-plant-grass-treeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Autumn forest, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Autumn forest, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11459722/watercolor-autumn-forest-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Wood cutting, electric chainsaw.
Wood cutting, electric chainsaw.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647346/wood-cutting-electric-chainsawFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor forest, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor forest, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457860/watercolor-forest-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cattle grazing. Ryan Rigler participated in the ventenata control Targeted Implementation Plan. He chose to treat the…
Cattle grazing. Ryan Rigler participated in the ventenata control Targeted Implementation Plan. He chose to treat the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654256/photo-image-cow-plant-grassFree Image from public domain license
Mineral water label template, editable design
Mineral water label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14484155/mineral-water-label-template-editable-designView license
Spools of electric fencing used by Seacross Ranch as part of their intense rotational grazing system. Mickey Steward, owner…
Spools of electric fencing used by Seacross Ranch as part of their intense rotational grazing system. Mickey Steward, owner…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654275/photo-image-person-public-domain-gunFree Image from public domain license
Lost in nature blog banner template
Lost in nature blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13044752/lost-nature-blog-banner-templateView license
Cattle in drought field.
Cattle in drought field.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647635/cattle-drought-fieldFree Image from public domain license
Forest adventure blog banner template, editable text
Forest adventure blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696324/forest-adventure-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Fred Houzvicka, wife Donna in side-by-side.Wells and livestock water tanks installed through NRCS Environmental Quality…
Fred Houzvicka, wife Donna in side-by-side.Wells and livestock water tanks installed through NRCS Environmental Quality…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654498/photo-image-cow-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hiking inspiration goals blog banner template
Hiking inspiration goals blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667849/hiking-inspiration-goals-blog-banner-templateView license
Yearlings drink from a stockwater tank installed through EQIP. New wells and livestock water tanks installed through NRCS…
Yearlings drink from a stockwater tank installed through EQIP. New wells and livestock water tanks installed through NRCS…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654496/photo-image-cow-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Mountain resort voucher template
Mountain resort voucher template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14411660/mountain-resort-voucher-templateView license
NRCS Rangeland Management Specialist Jim Olson. Noxious weed Leafy Spurge is a deep rooted perennial that takes over…
NRCS Rangeland Management Specialist Jim Olson. Noxious weed Leafy Spurge is a deep rooted perennial that takes over…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654551/photo-image-public-domain-nature-weedFree Image from public domain license
Highland cow domestic animal nature remix, editable design
Highland cow domestic animal nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661212/highland-cow-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Aerial view of farm.
Aerial view of farm.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648223/aerial-view-farmFree Image from public domain license
Mountains blog banner template
Mountains blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667837/mountains-blog-banner-templateView license
Yearlings grazing in the drought of 2021. Wells and livestock water tanks installed through NRCS Environmental Quality…
Yearlings grazing in the drought of 2021. Wells and livestock water tanks installed through NRCS Environmental Quality…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654277/photo-image-cow-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Forest music playlist blog banner template, editable ad
Forest music playlist blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213871/forest-music-playlist-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Cattle in drought field.
Cattle in drought field.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648218/cattle-drought-fieldFree Image from public domain license
Winter night desktop wallpaper, festive holiday design
Winter night desktop wallpaper, festive holiday design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950854/winter-night-desktop-wallpaper-festive-holiday-designView license
Donna Houzvicka looks over yearlings. New wells and livestock water tanks installed through NRCS Environmental Quality…
Donna Houzvicka looks over yearlings. New wells and livestock water tanks installed through NRCS Environmental Quality…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654267/photo-image-cow-person-animalFree Image from public domain license
Trekking vlog blog banner template
Trekking vlog blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668078/trekking-vlog-blog-banner-templateView license
Ventenata infestations are seen as lighter yellow patches on hillsides and in grazing land. Seacross Ranch, a 7,000-acre…
Ventenata infestations are seen as lighter yellow patches on hillsides and in grazing land. Seacross Ranch, a 7,000-acre…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654266/photo-image-plant-grass-treeFree Image from public domain license
World forest day blog banner template, editable text
World forest day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612475/world-forest-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Yes, Rancher, Landowner, and Military Veteran Chuck Merlo talks to his calves and cows while giving them some morning feed…
Yes, Rancher, Landowner, and Military Veteran Chuck Merlo talks to his calves and cows while giving them some morning feed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654531/photo-image-cow-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345961/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Yes, Rancher, Landowner, and Military Veteran Chuck Merlo talks to his calves and cows while giving them some morning feed…
Yes, Rancher, Landowner, and Military Veteran Chuck Merlo talks to his calves and cows while giving them some morning feed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654540/photo-image-cow-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Family camping blog banner template, editable text
Family camping blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12515721/family-camping-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Prescribed Fire at Dos Palmas Preserve.
Prescribed Fire at Dos Palmas Preserve.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647183/prescribed-fire-dos-palmas-preserveFree Image from public domain license