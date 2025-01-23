Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemoderna vaccinehospitaldoctormedicallaboratoryvaccinecovid 19photoSenior AMISOM officials receive Moderna booster dosesA UN medical staff prepares to administer the COVID-19 booster jab in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 19 March 2022. 