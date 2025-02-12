Summerhouse Maintenance 2022
The Architect of the Capitol has identified critical maintenance requirements to preserve Frederick Law Olmsted's Summerhouse. Work includes dismantling the brick-and-mortar water fountain, repairing the associated plumbing, and restoring the waterproofing and masonry structure.
Details at www.aoc.gov/what-we-do/projects/summerhouse-maintenance.
