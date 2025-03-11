Edit ImageCropU.S. Army (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagepersonsportsmountainpublic domainfamilykidsgymeventJunior Gauntlet Day 2022Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion (HHBN), 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, N.Y. and their families participate in Junior Gauntlet Day, Aug. 26, 2022 in Nash Gym on base. Junior Gauntlet Day is a soldier and family-oriented event where soldiers from HHBN invite their children to come to Fort Drum and participate in Army and unit-themed activities. 