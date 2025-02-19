Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageleafplantpublic domainfoodnywomen in aggreenfarmLettuce, leafy green vegetable.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4928 x 3285 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBranding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039408/branding-poster-templateView licenseTomatoes, organic vegetable.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647406/tomatoes-organic-vegetableFree Image from public domain licenseHydro farm poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709807/hydro-farm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVegetable farm, modern agriculture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646978/vegetable-farm-modern-agricultureFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic veggies poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038456/organic-veggies-poster-templateView licenseRed onion, freshly picked vegetables.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647222/red-onion-freshly-picked-vegetablesFree Image from public domain licenseGreen leaf club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113990/green-leaf-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVegetable farm, modern agriculture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647703/vegetable-farm-modern-agricultureFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred vineyard backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163653/editable-blurred-vineyard-backdropView licenseOrganic vegetable farm.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647423/organic-vegetable-farmFree Image from public domain licenseProtein & nutrition Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428672/protein-nutrition-facebook-post-templateView licenseOrganic vegetable farm.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647399/organic-vegetable-farmFree Image from public domain licenseHydro farm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499871/hydro-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRadish, fresh picked.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647686/radish-fresh-pickedFree Image from public domain licenseHydro farm Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709824/hydro-farm-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Max Morningstar and Maria Zordan (pictured) run MX Morningstar Farm, a vegetable farm with retail store in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652727/image-person-women-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFood sources poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061736/food-sources-poster-templateView licenseBeginning Farmers Max Morningstar and Maria Zordan run MX Morningstar Farm, a vegetable farm with retail store in Hudson…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647427/photo-image-plant-person-womenFree Image from public domain licensesmart farming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428301/smart-farming-facebook-post-templateView licenseBeginning Farmers Max Morningstar and Maria Zordan run MX Morningstar Farm, a vegetable farm with retail store in Hudson…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647223/photo-image-person-women-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGreen leaf club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791635/green-leaf-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePotatoes, freshly picked vegetables.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647190/potatoes-freshly-picked-vegetablesFree Image from public domain licenseGreen leaf club social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112294/green-leaf-club-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Max Morningstar and Maria Zordan run MX Morningstar Farm, a vegetable farm with retail store in Hudson…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652970/photo-image-plant-women-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAgriculture's future Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499887/agricultures-future-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFarmer planting vegetable.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647009/farmer-planting-vegetableFree Image from public domain licenseHydro farm blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709815/hydro-farm-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Max Morningstar and Maria Zordan run MX Morningstar Farm, a vegetable farm with retail store in Hudson…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652972/image-face-person-womenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113998/vintage-gardening-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Max Morningstar and Maria Zordan run MX Morningstar Farm, a vegetable farm with retail store in Hudson…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647002/photo-image-person-women-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFood nutrition Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428651/food-nutrition-facebook-post-templateView licenseVegetable farm fertilizer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647004/vegetable-farm-fertilizerFree Image from public domain licenseGreen leaf club blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113203/green-leaf-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVegetable farm fertilizer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647425/vegetable-farm-fertilizerFree Image from public domain licensesmart farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868706/smart-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Max Morningstar and Maria Zordan run MX Morningstar Farm, a vegetable farm with retail store in Hudson…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652902/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseHydroponic farm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509385/hydroponic-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Max Morningstar, seen tilling one of his fields for planting, and Maria Zordan run MX Morningstar Farm, a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647696/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseFresh from farm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509130/fresh-from-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Max Morningstar, seen tilling one of his fields for planting, and Maria Zordan run MX Morningstar Farm, a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652682/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license