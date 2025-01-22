Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagepurple flowerchiveswildflower fieldwildflowers new yorkthistle flowerslavendernaturepurpleNichki Carangelo and Laszlo Lazar operate Letterbox Farm, a diversified organic farm in Hudson, New York, where they run a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program, online sales, and farm stand. Here, workers harvest chives.(USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4928 x 3285 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSpa specials Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743148/spa-specials-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseNichki Carangelo and Laszlo Lazar operate Letterbox Farm, a diversified organic farm in Hudson, New York, where they run a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647680/photo-image-flower-plant-womenFree Image from public domain licenseSpring background beautiful purple wildflower remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14940701/spring-background-beautiful-purple-wildflower-remixView licenseNichki Carangelo and Laszlo Lazar operate Letterbox Farm, a diversified organic farm in Hudson, New York, where they run a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647409/photo-image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic purple wildflower background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211134/aesthetic-purple-wildflower-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseNichki Carangelo and Laszlo Lazar operate Letterbox Farm, a diversified organic farm in Hudson, New York, where they run a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647282/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseMake peace Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740683/make-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseNichki Carangelo and Laszlo Lazar operate Letterbox Farm, a diversified organic farm in Hudson, New York, where they grow…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652887/photo-image-flowers-animal-womenFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic purple wildflower computer wallpaper, botanical border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211136/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseNichki Carangelo and Laszlo Lazar operate Letterbox Farm, a diversified organic farm in Hudson, New York, where they grow…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647693/photo-image-flowers-animal-womenFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic purple wildflower background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211133/aesthetic-purple-wildflower-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseBrown hen standing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647035/brown-hen-standingFree Image from public domain licensePurple wildflower pattern background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211112/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseNichki Carangelo and Laszlo Lazar operate Letterbox Farm, a diversified organic farm in Hudson, New York, where they grow…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652689/photo-image-flowers-person-womenFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974756/inspirational-quote-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseNichki Carangelo and Laszlo Lazar operate Letterbox Farm, a diversified organic farm in Hudson, New York, where they grow…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652705/photo-image-flowers-women-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974757/inspirational-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMuddy pigs.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646999/muddy-pigsFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's flower background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703270/gustav-klimts-flower-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDomestic rabbits, cute pet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647303/domestic-rabbits-cute-petFree Image from public domain licensePurple wildflower pattern background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210971/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseHappy pig in grass field.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647417/happy-pig-grass-fieldFree Image from public domain licensePurple wildflower pattern background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211115/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseNichki Carangelo and Laszlo Lazar operate Letterbox Farm, a diversified organic farm in Hudson, New York, where they grow…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652685/photo-image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licensePink wildflowers aesthetic computer wallpaper, colorful botanical background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211500/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseNichki Carangelo and Laszlo Lazar operate Letterbox Farm, a diversified organic farm in Hudson, New York, where they grow…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652897/photo-image-flower-plant-womenFree Image from public domain licensePurple wildflower pattern desktop wallpaper, aesthetic botanical background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210967/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseFarm rabbits in cage.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647677/farm-rabbits-cageFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's flower background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703282/gustav-klimts-flower-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHappy pig in grass field.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647422/happy-pig-grass-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseLavender field Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599683/lavender-field-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseHappy pigs in grassland.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647407/happy-pigs-grasslandFree Image from public domain licenseBrown bear wildlife roaring nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661918/brown-bear-wildlife-roaring-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseNichki Carangelo and Laszlo Lazar operate Letterbox Farm, a diversified organic farm in Hudson, New York, where they grow…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652696/image-flowers-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseMarmot mammal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661040/marmot-mammal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseOrganic eggs and hen.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647697/organic-eggs-and-henFree Image from public domain licenseRabbits animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662484/rabbits-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseHappy pig eating in grass field.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647401/happy-pig-eating-grass-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseRabbits animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661315/rabbits-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseDomestic rabbits, cute pet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647042/domestic-rabbits-cute-petFree Image from public domain license