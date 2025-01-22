Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)1SaveSaveEdit Imagegreenhousefarm workersvegetable farmingfarmers workersheartsflowerhandplantVegetable patch, farmer's hand.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4928 x 3285 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFarm fresh poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588990/farm-fresh-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVegetable patch, farmer's hand.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647403/vegetable-patch-farmers-handFree Image from public domain licenseFarm fresh Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767393/farm-fresh-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFarmer planting seed.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646996/farmer-planting-seedFree Image from public domain licenseFarming expo Instagram post templates, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890011/farming-expo-instagram-post-templates-editable-designView licenseFarmer planting seed.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647701/farmer-planting-seedFree Image from public domain licenseBank loan advertisement Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601467/bank-loan-advertisement-instagram-post-templateView licenseGreenhouse, organic vegetable farm.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646952/greenhouse-organic-vegetable-farmFree Image from public domain licenseFarm fresh blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767392/farm-fresh-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott (right) run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652676/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFarm fresh Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767394/farm-fresh-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott (pictured) run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647052/photo-image-hearts-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic herbs planting Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600071/organic-herbs-planting-instagram-post-templateView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York. Here, workers…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652979/image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseSupport local farmers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890012/support-local-farmers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647698/photo-image-rose-flower-heartsFree Image from public domain licenseLocal farmers community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11892863/local-farmers-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOrganic vegetable farm.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647201/organic-vegetable-farmFree Image from public domain license3D farmer holding vegetables basket editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394776/farmer-holding-vegetables-basket-editable-remixView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647699/photo-image-hearts-flower-womenFree Image from public domain licenseGardening workshop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600062/gardening-workshop-instagram-post-templateView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652697/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFresh veggies Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731750/fresh-veggies-facebook-post-templateView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York. Here, Luke tills a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647217/photo-image-hearts-flower-personFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic farm blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397092/organic-farm-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647419/photo-image-rose-flower-heartsFree Image from public domain licenseSmart agricultural, editable farming technology designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9517484/smart-agricultural-editable-farming-technology-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York. Here, Luke tills a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652677/image-flower-hearts-personFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic veggies poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11589456/organic-veggies-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York. Here, workers head…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652884/image-face-flower-heartsFree Image from public domain licenseFresh from farm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509130/fresh-from-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652686/photo-image-rose-flower-heartsFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic veggies Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767396/organic-veggies-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm in Copake, New York and flower shop in nearby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646980/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseLocal farmers community Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767319/local-farmers-community-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm in Copake, New York and flower shop in nearby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652698/photo-image-flower-hearts-handFree Image from public domain licenseEditable smart farming, agricultural technology designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9517590/editable-smart-farming-agricultural-technology-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm in Copake, New York and flower shop in nearby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652701/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFresh from farm Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428503/fresh-from-farm-facebook-post-templateView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm in Copake, New York and flower shop in nearby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646960/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain license