Tracy Potter-Fins and Bethany Stanbery grow fresh, high quality, certified organic, Montana Homegrown produce and flowers for their community via Farm Shares, the Clark Fork River Market (under the Higgins Bridge), Farm Stand and at a variety of stores and restaurants through the Western MT Growers Co-Op.While Tracy focusses her efforts on the vegetable side at County Rail Farm, Bethany focusses her efforts on Field Five Flowers, but they both focus most of the love on their 7-month-old daughter, Imogen Stanbery-Fins.(USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres).Original public domain image from Flickr 