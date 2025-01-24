Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagecommunity gardenurban agricultureurban gardeningwoman gardenurban community gardensurban gardenwoman working in gardenhomelessGudelina Karino works in The Garden of Happiness, in the Bronx in New York City.The Garden of Happiness is more than a natural refuge; it is a focus of community activity and cultural exchange. Members of the garden have organized voter registration drives, census outreach programs, workshops on agriculture and soil testing, as well as food drives for the homeless. 