Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)2SaveSaveEdit Imageforest oakfamily resource managementhikingfour treeslandscapetree removaloak tree forestplant more treesTall trees, forest.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPlant more trees, environment ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623273/plant-more-trees-environment-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseAs part of the forest stand improvement plan and oak regeneration work he is completing on his land, David Ray is working to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652801/photo-image-plant-leaf-lightFree Image from public domain licensePlant more trees, environment ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623276/plant-more-trees-environment-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseAs part of the forest stand improvement plan and oak regeneration work he is completing on his land, David Ray is working to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652819/photo-image-plant-leaf-lightFree Image from public domain licensePlant more trees, environment ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623271/plant-more-trees-environment-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseDavid Ray purchased 310 acres of forestland in Jackson County, IN in 1995 to use for recreational purposes including…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652821/photo-image-plant-tree-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure awaits Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459362/adventure-awaits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn oak sapling take root at private forestland in Jackson County, IN owned by David Ray May 24, 2022. Ray purchased 310…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652569/photo-image-plant-leaf-treeFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn plan poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11593979/autumn-plan-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAs part of the forest stand improvement plan and oak regeneration work he is completing on his land, David Ray is working to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652563/photo-image-plant-leaf-lightFree Image from public domain license3D family tourists traveling outdoors editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464726/family-tourists-traveling-outdoors-editable-remixView licenseAs part of the forest stand improvement plan and oak regeneration work he is completing on his land, David Ray is working to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652815/photo-image-plant-light-treeFree Image from public domain license3D trees in a park editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454218/trees-park-editable-remixView licenseDavid Ray purchased 310 acres of forestland in Jackson County, IN in 1995 to use for recreational purposes including…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652593/photo-image-plant-tree-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn plan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599734/autumn-plan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIndiana NRCS State Forester Daniel Shaver (left), David Ray and staff from Indiana NRCS check out the ongoing work being…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652798/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseFather playing with toddler son, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531461/father-playing-with-toddler-son-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseVegetable patch, farmer planting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647046/vegetable-patch-farmer-plantingFree Image from public domain licenseBig green tree element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980452/big-green-tree-element-set-remixView licenseHoneybees at Springboro Tree Farm in Brookston, Indiana take advantage of unseasonable warm temperatures Feb. 13, 2023 to go…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071690/photo-image-art-pattern-forestFree Image from public domain licenseHiking quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729903/hiking-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseAbout two miles of plastic tubing run through the woods at Springboro Tree Farms in Brookston, Indiana as part of the farm’s…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071466/photo-image-plant-plastic-leafFree Image from public domain licenseBig green tree element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980456/big-green-tree-element-set-remixView licenseA honeybee from the hives at Springboro Tree Farms in Brookston, Indiana looks for food on a portion of the roughly two…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071740/photo-image-plastic-forest-treeFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn plan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11593863/autumn-plan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJoe Velovitch pours maple syrup into the finishing pan at Springboro Tree Farms in Brookston, Indiana Feb. 13, 2023.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072930/photo-image-forest-tree-woodFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn plan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594088/autumn-plan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRich Hines tests the sugar content of the maple syrup being produced at Springboro Tree Farms in Brookston, Indiana Feb. 13…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071449/photo-image-hand-forest-treeFree Image from public domain licenseKid-friendly hiking Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704826/kid-friendly-hiking-instagram-post-templateView licenseRich Hines takes a sample of the maple syrup being produced at Springboro Tree Farms in Brookston, Indiana so he can test…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071739/photo-image-hand-person-forestFree Image from public domain licenseHiking quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630685/hiking-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseFirewood ages at Springboro Tree Farms in Brookston, Indiana Feb. 13, 2023. The wood will be used as part of the process to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071465/photo-image-plant-forest-treeFree Image from public domain license3D backpackers walking through the woods editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394825/backpackers-walking-through-the-woods-editable-remixView licenseJoe Velovitch stokes the fire that is used to boil maple sap into syrup at Springboro Tree Farms in Brookston, Indiana.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071792/photo-image-person-fire-forestFree Image from public domain license3D backpackers walking through the woods editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458190/backpackers-walking-through-the-woods-editable-remixView licenseMaple syrup is gathered after an extensive boiling process at Springboro Tree Farms in Brookston, Indiana Feb. 13, 2023.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071429/photo-image-forest-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license3D tourist man traveling outdoors editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394354/tourist-man-traveling-outdoors-editable-remixView licenseJoe Velovitch pours maple syrup into the finishing pan at Springboro Tree Farms in Brookston, Indiana Feb. 13, 2023.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072929/photo-image-face-person-forestFree Image from public domain licenseTrees environment aesthetic png, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054415/trees-environment-aesthetic-png-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseJoe Velovitch stokes the fire that is used to boil maple sap into syrup at Springboro Tree Farms in Brookston, Indiana.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071728/photo-image-person-fire-forestFree Image from public domain license