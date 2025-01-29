Lorna, Doug, Ella and Lucaich Seib, of the Seib Family Farm, in Gasport, NY are suppliers of beef to the school district, where Lorna is a teacher at the Elementary School, Lucaich attends the Middle School and Ella attends the High School, in Gasport and Middleport, NY, on May 26, 2022. USDA Media by Lance Cheung.
Royalton-Hartland School District, comprised of an elementary, middle, and high school, has approximately 1,300 K-12 students in Middleport, NY, which is a remote, rural part of eastern Niagara County. Royalton-Hartland School District received a FY 2021 Farm to School Implementation grant to provide engaging, hands-on programming that promotes a healthy lifestyle; increases student knowledge of how to grow, prepare, and store fresh produce; and exposes students to the multitude of career opportunities in the growing local agriculture industry. In collaboration with district partners, including Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County, Blackman Family Farms, and the Royalton-Hartland Agriculture Foundation, Royalton-Hartland School District is in the process of developing a K-12 curriculum, engaging teachers in the integration of the farm to school vision on a district-wide basis, equipping kitchen facilities to increase the capacity to store, prepare and serve locally sourced foods, and upgrading classrooms for project-based learning experiences. USDA Media by Lance Cheung.
