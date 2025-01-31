rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Wednesday February 23, 2022, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…
Save
Edit Image
cameron smith politicsblackpsakipress secretary jen psakifacepeoplehousepublic domain
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519751/shadows-and-stories-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647492/photo-image-people-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Go vote poster template, editable text and design
Go vote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956666/vote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648284/photo-image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain license
Labor union poster template, editable text and design
Labor union poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479236/labor-union-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652108/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
End racism Instagram post template, editable text
End racism Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950823/end-racism-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Monday February 4, 2022, in the James S. Brady White House Press Briefing…
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Monday February 4, 2022, in the James S. Brady White House Press Briefing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654303/image-people-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Election, diverse hands editable remix
Election, diverse hands editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936020/election-diverse-hands-editable-remixView license
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks to reporters during a daily briefing on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the…
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks to reporters during a daily briefing on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653070/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain license
Hands up protest poster template, editable text and design
Hands up protest poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960565/hands-protest-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Press Secretary Jen Psaki answers questions from members of the press Monday, July 26, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
Press Secretary Jen Psaki answers questions from members of the press Monday, July 26, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708780/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license
End corruption, woman protesting remix, editable design
End corruption, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907989/end-corruption-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Wednesday March 9, 2022, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the…
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Wednesday March 9, 2022, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654031/image-face-person-phoneFree Image from public domain license
Children education, editable green design
Children education, editable green design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167808/children-education-editable-green-designView license
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653330/image-face-people-podiumFree Image from public domain license
Racism book cover template
Racism book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14426428/racism-book-cover-templateView license
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a daily briefing Thursday, October 14, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a daily briefing Thursday, October 14, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652095/image-face-people-podiumFree Image from public domain license
American studies Instagram post template, editable text
American studies Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539239/american-studies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the…
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708719/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks to reporters during a daily briefing on Wednesday, August 27, 2021 in the James…
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks to reporters during a daily briefing on Wednesday, August 27, 2021 in the James…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735246/photo-image-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254200/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing February 13, 2023, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing February 13, 2023, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072748/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
End racism Instagram post template, editable text
End racism Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936158/end-racism-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Reporters raise their hands during a press briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the James S.…
Reporters raise their hands during a press briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the James S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708874/photo-image-public-domain-women-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Brown fist illustration, activism background editable design
Brown fist illustration, activism background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11095246/brown-fist-illustration-activism-background-editable-designView license
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. (Official White House Photo by…
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. (Official White House Photo by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708575/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708732/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to wonderland, editable greeting card template
Welcome to wonderland, editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521932/welcome-wonderland-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…
Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708827/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Protest poster template, editable text and design
Protest poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480017/protest-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Tuesday July 27, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing…
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Tuesday July 27, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735281/photo-image-public-domain-2021Free Image from public domain license
Change the world poster template, editable text & design
Change the world poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138965/change-the-world-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652151/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain license
Speak up Instagram post template, editable text
Speak up Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852432/speak-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas holds a press briefing, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the James S. Brady…
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas holds a press briefing, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the James S. Brady…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653113/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Equality rally poster template, editable text and design
Equality rally poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962382/equality-rally-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing, Friday, November 5, 2021, in the James S. Brady…
Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing, Friday, November 5, 2021, in the James S. Brady…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652833/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license