Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemanganeselaboratory radiationpostdoctoralmedical informationgloveboxparticle acceleratormaterials sciencedepartment of energyStanford postdoctoral researcher Jungjin Park, works at a modular glovebox workstation in Lab 2098, located in the Arrillaga Science Center, Bldg. 57 Park and Stephen Dongmin Kang have been doing research at both SLAC's SSRL and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory to observe the behavior of particles made of nickel, manganese, and cobalt, also known as NMC. NMC is one of the most widely used materials in electric vehicles. For more information or additional images, please contact 202-586-5251. www.flickr.com/photos/departmentofenergy/collections/7215... 