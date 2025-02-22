rawpixel
President Joe Biden poses for a group photo with G7 leaders, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.…
Female leadership Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543618/female-leadership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden poses for a group photo with world leaders, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647255/photo-image-people-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
The First Leader blog banner template with portrait of George Washington, original art illustration by Gilbert Stuart…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119299/png-face-personView license
President Joe Biden walks with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi after a G7 leaders meeting, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654021/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
News Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925806/news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden arrives at NYPD Headquarters at One Police Plaza in New York, Thursday, February 3, 2022, to attend a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648040/photo-image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
News Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912195/news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647465/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Find your voice Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912171/find-your-voice-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647493/photo-image-art-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Politics & news Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668310/politics-news-instagram-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden walks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada after G7 leaders delivered remarks at the launch of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648257/photo-image-people-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905117/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden arrives at La Nuvola Convention Center in Rome for the G20 summit, Saturday, October 30, 2021. (Official…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648285/photo-image-public-domain-house-whiteFree Image from public domain license
May day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767095/may-day-blog-banner-templateView license
President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton attend an event marking the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993952/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Politics book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14425611/politics-book-cover-templateView license
President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron clasp hands in the Green Room after their joint press conference in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994021/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702156/memorial-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Joe Biden walks with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron after participating in a receiving line with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994027/photo-image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Go vote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11915208/vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden’s jacket hangs on the chair behind the Resolute Desk, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the Oval Office.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648034/photo-image-public-domain-house-tableFree Image from public domain license
American economy, global trading collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913058/american-economy-global-trading-collage-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden participates in a tour of Carnegie Mellon University at Mill 19, Friday, January 28, 2022, in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647501/photo-image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Vote ballot mockup, editable card design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807154/vote-ballot-mockup-editable-card-designView license
President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron walk together to a joint press conference in the East Room…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994020/photo-image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
Change & better world Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905194/change-better-world-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden meets with Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. (Official…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648389/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
American studies poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667733/american-studies-poster-templateView license
President Joe Biden participates in a tour of Carnegie Mellon University at Mill 19, Friday, January 28, 2022, in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647779/photo-image-public-domain-factory-houseFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden reviews remark he will give on the 10th Anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648017/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Go vote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912886/vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden participates in an interview with Kal Penn of “The Daily Show”, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994050/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911095/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden greets India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the Blue Room of the White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648288/photo-image-hand-handshakes-blueFree Image from public domain license
American economy, global trading collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898055/american-economy-global-trading-collage-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden meets with British Prime Minster Boris Johnson, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the Oval Office.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648282/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
American election poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921181/american-election-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Joe Biden greets and poses for a photo with Chinese President Xi Jingping ahead of their bilateral meeting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994031/photo-image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license