NMRTC San Diego Sailors Participate in Multidisciplinary, Perioperative Emergency Quarterly Training
220325-N-XZ205-1118
SAN DIEGO (March 25, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Amber Neal, a perioperative nurse assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s Perioperative Care Department (left), and Hospitalman Naseair Ray, a surgical technologist assigned to NMRTC San Diego (right), set up a rapid infuser during multidisciplinary, perioperative emergency quarterly training in the hospital’s main operating room March 25. The training was held to facilitate team dynamics and communication among anesthesia and perioperative staff to manage common emergency scenarios in the operating room environment. NMRTC San Diego’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique)
