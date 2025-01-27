Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagethe white house,washingtonthe white housewhitepersonhousebuildingpublic domainsnowSnow blankets the South Lawn of the White House.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWinter escapes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487016/winter-escapes-instagram-post-templateView licenseMarine One, carrying President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House Friday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652063/image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseSnow blankets the North Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, January 4, 2022. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652072/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate advert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576508/real-estate-advert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlocks of birds take off from the South Lawn as Marine One departs at sunrise.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648027/photo-image-public-domain-house-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseBiden family dog Commander plays with a tennis ball on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, January 21, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648043/photo-image-dog-person-animalFree Image from public domain licenseChildish zombie spooky halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663846/childish-zombie-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licenseThe President’s Own U.S. Marine Band performs during the 4th of July celebration, Monday, July 4, 2022, on the South Lawn of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653548/image-face-person-celebrationFree Image from public domain licenseCharity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597491/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSnow falls at the White House.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647496/snow-falls-the-white-houseFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's here poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716729/santas-here-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden cross the South Lawn to participate in a tree planting ceremony, Monday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072793/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762895/forest-fire-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseA sunrise view of the Washington Monument is seen from the South Grounds of the White House, Tuesday, December 7, 2021.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652458/photo-image-public-domain-house-whiteFree Image from public domain license3D editable family during Christmas winter remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395363/editable-family-during-christmas-winter-remixView licenseSnow is plowed Monday, January 3, 2022, in front of the West Wing Lobby Entrance of the White House. (Official White House…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652450/image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseHomestay marketplace Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038612/homestay-marketplace-facebook-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walk across West Executive Avenue, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, on their…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652423/image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseColorful European buildings background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509571/colorful-european-buildings-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden participate in a tree planting ceremony with gold star family members on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652349/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseElectric scooter blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398830/electric-scooter-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFlags are draped on the North Portico of the White House, Sunday, September 11, 2022, to commemorate September 11, 2001.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071594/photo-image-cloud-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486989/winter-holiday-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe first snow of the year falls at the White House, Monday January 3, 2022. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652431/photo-image-public-domain-house-natureFree Image from public domain licenseMusic quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453969/music-quote-poster-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden walks along the West Colonnade of the White House, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, to the Oval Office.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652425/image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909651/american-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseThe South Portico of the White House is seen Wednesday, February 23, 2022. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654509/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926894/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden aboard Marine One flies over the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Monday, September 20, 2021, en route…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653124/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619093/music-streaming-editable-poster-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, November 21…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993942/photo-image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVR meeting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899356/meeting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe south side of the White House.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647923/the-south-side-the-white-houseFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063615/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseThe Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride circles the South Lawn, Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the White House. (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652644/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9034847/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseThe President’s Own U.S. Marine Band performs during the 4th of July celebration, Monday, July 4, 2022, on the South Lawn of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653326/image-face-person-phoneFree Image from public domain license