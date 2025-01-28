Edit ImageCropU.S. Agency for International Development1SaveSaveEdit Imagered snapperscientistsfish workindonesia fishindonesia marketfishtechnologywaterFish caught by the fishermen are photographed on a measuring board. The pictures will later be scanned and the data organized by species. TNC has been working with fishermen aboard midsize fishing boats to develop FishFace technology. FishFace uses facial recognition technology to identify species of caught fish. 