Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageventilatorhospital computerhealthcareultrasound lungcomputerpatient ventilatordoctor patientdoctorNavy Medical Personnel Receive Training on The V60 Plus Ventilator at Hendrick Medical Center 210129-A-JW296-013U.S. Navy medical personnel, assigned to the Naval Medical Center in San Diego, Calif., receive training on operating the V60 Plus ventilator at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, Texas, Jan. 29, 2021. The ventilator assists patients by pushing air through their lungs to help them breathe, which keeps them from needing intubation. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. 