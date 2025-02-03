Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageanesthesiaanesthesiologynursing equipmentcentral veinhospitalmedical studentpatientmedical procedureNMCP Anesthesiology Conducts Task Training220405-N-BB298-1002PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 4, 2022) Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Anesthesia Department conducted a high frequency task training, April 5. Doctors, nurses, residents and student nurses from the Anesthesia Department participated in central line training to refresh their skills on this procedure that takes place when a patient needs medicine given through the veins over a long period of time. 