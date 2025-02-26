rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…
Save
Edit Image
martin luther king public domainmartin luther kingjoe bidenbidenstatue public domainarthouseman
Martin Luther King Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Martin Luther King Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743126/martin-luther-king-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652781/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Martin Luther King social story template, editable Instagram design
Martin Luther King social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970808/martin-luther-king-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
President Joe Biden reviews remark he will give on the 10th Anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial…
President Joe Biden reviews remark he will give on the 10th Anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648017/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Martin Luther King blog banner template, editable text
Martin Luther King blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970807/martin-luther-king-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address, Tuesday, February 7…
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address, Tuesday, February 7…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993953/photo-image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain license
Black history month Instagram post template
Black history month Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985941/black-history-month-instagram-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden arrives at La Nuvola Convention Center in Rome for the G20 summit, Saturday, October 30, 2021. (Official…
President Joe Biden arrives at La Nuvola Convention Center in Rome for the G20 summit, Saturday, October 30, 2021. (Official…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648285/photo-image-public-domain-house-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Black history month Instagram post template, editable text
Black history month Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717632/black-history-month-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with National Security staff in the White House Situation Room…
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with National Security staff in the White House Situation Room…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653319/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Black history month blog banner template, editable text
Black history month blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970811/black-history-month-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden greets India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the Blue Room of the White…
President Joe Biden greets India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the Blue Room of the White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648288/photo-image-hand-handshakes-blueFree Image from public domain license
Black history month blog banner template, editable text
Black history month blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11892971/black-history-month-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff pack Thanksgiving…
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff pack Thanksgiving…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654234/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Black history month Instagram post template, editable text
Black history month Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11155238/black-history-month-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden walks with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron after participating in a receiving line with…
President Joe Biden walks with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron after participating in a receiving line with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994027/photo-image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Black history month poster template
Black history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052589/black-history-month-poster-templateView license
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a dance performance during a Diwali…
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a dance performance during a Diwali…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072786/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Black history month Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Black history month Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739455/black-history-month-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pose for a photo with former President Barack Obama, former First Lady…
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pose for a photo with former President Barack Obama, former First Lady…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072997/photo-image-face-people-celebrationFree Image from public domain license
Black history month social story template, editable Instagram design
Black history month social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970812/black-history-month-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson attends an event on the South Lawn of the White House with President Joe Biden…
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson attends an event on the South Lawn of the White House with President Joe Biden…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653723/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Black history month Instagram post template, editable text
Black history month Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812871/black-history-month-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden talks on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in the Oval…
President Joe Biden talks on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in the Oval…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648035/photo-image-phone-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Martin Luther king Instagram post template, editable text
Martin Luther king Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521586/martin-luther-king-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden participates in a CNN Town Hall with Anderson Cooper, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Baltimore…
President Joe Biden participates in a CNN Town Hall with Anderson Cooper, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Baltimore…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652998/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Black history month poster template
Black history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052618/black-history-month-poster-templateView license
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Freedom to gymnast Simon Biles, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the East Room of the…
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Freedom to gymnast Simon Biles, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the East Room of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653318/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain license
Black history month poster template, editable text and design
Black history month poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12089924/black-history-month-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Freedom to gymnast Simon Biles, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the East Room of the…
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Freedom to gymnast Simon Biles, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the East Room of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652347/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain license
Black history month Instagram post template, editable text
Black history month Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769225/black-history-month-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton attend an event marking the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical…
President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton attend an event marking the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993952/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Black history month Instagram story template, editable text
Black history month Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12089918/black-history-month-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden meets with British Prime Minster Boris Johnson, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the Oval Office.…
President Joe Biden meets with British Prime Minster Boris Johnson, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the Oval Office.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648282/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Black history month blog banner template, editable text
Black history month blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12089923/black-history-month-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response and vaccinations, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the State Dining…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response and vaccinations, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the State Dining…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648044/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Martin Luther king Instagram post template
Martin Luther king Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443747/martin-luther-king-instagram-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden arrives at NYPD Headquarters at One Police Plaza in New York, Thursday, February 3, 2022, to attend a…
President Joe Biden arrives at NYPD Headquarters at One Police Plaza in New York, Thursday, February 3, 2022, to attend a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648040/photo-image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Martin Luther king Facebook post template, editable design
Martin Luther king Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660261/martin-luther-king-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden reviews remarks he will give at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Thursday, January 12, 2023, in the…
President Joe Biden reviews remarks he will give at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Thursday, January 12, 2023, in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073013/photo-image-paper-hand-personFree Image from public domain license