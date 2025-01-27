rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Snow falls at the White House.
Save
Edit Image
wintersnow fall photo winter housewhite house public domainmondaypersonhousebuildingnature
3D editable woman drinking coffee on snowing day remix
3D editable woman drinking coffee on snowing day remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394537/editable-woman-drinking-coffee-snowing-day-remixView license
Snow is plowed Monday, January 3, 2022, in front of the West Wing Lobby Entrance of the White House. (Official White House…
Snow is plowed Monday, January 3, 2022, in front of the West Wing Lobby Entrance of the White House. (Official White House…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652450/image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Winter snow festival Instagram post template, editable text
Winter snow festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597721/winter-snow-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden disembark Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, May 30…
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden disembark Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, May 30…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648251/photo-image-grass-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
3D editable family during Christmas winter remix
3D editable family during Christmas winter remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395363/editable-family-during-christmas-winter-remixView license
The Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride circles the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Official White…
The Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride circles the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Official White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653321/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Santa's here poster template, editable text and design
Santa's here poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716729/santas-here-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Marine One lands on the South Lawn of the White House Monday, September 20, 2021. (Official White House photo by Erin Scott)
Marine One lands on the South Lawn of the White House Monday, September 20, 2021. (Official White House photo by Erin Scott)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653109/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Winter escapes Instagram post template
Winter escapes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487016/winter-escapes-instagram-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden disembarks Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, October 15, 2021, after his trip to…
President Joe Biden disembarks Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, October 15, 2021, after his trip to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652252/image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Kindness quote mobile wallpaper template, dark aesthetic editable design
Kindness quote mobile wallpaper template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611469/kindness-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
The first snow of the year falls at the White House, Monday January 3, 2022. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith)
The first snow of the year falls at the White House, Monday January 3, 2022. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652431/photo-image-public-domain-house-natureFree Image from public domain license
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597491/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff…
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652149/image-christmas-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Santa Claus sleigh, Christmas night, editable paper craft collage
Santa Claus sleigh, Christmas night, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533243/santa-claus-sleigh-christmas-night-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
First Lady Jill Biden greets installers and views the World AIDS Day ribbon Tuesday, November 30, 2021, on the White House…
First Lady Jill Biden greets installers and views the World AIDS Day ribbon Tuesday, November 30, 2021, on the White House…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654032/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow Instagram post template, editable text
Let it snow Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597334/let-snow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Snow blankets the South Lawn of the White House.
Snow blankets the South Lawn of the White House.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647485/snow-blankets-the-south-lawn-the-white-houseFree Image from public domain license
Christmas rabbits & gifts doodle illustration, editable design
Christmas rabbits & gifts doodle illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750963/christmas-rabbits-gifts-doodle-illustration-editable-designView license
Marine One departs the White House on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)
Marine One departs the White House on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654229/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Fall fashion Instagram post template
Fall fashion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600155/fall-fashion-instagram-post-templateView license
Marine One departs the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, August 26, 2022, en route to the U.S. Secret Service James R.…
Marine One departs the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, August 26, 2022, en route to the U.S. Secret Service James R.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654869/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Good morning poster template, editable text and design
Good morning poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596733/good-morning-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Joe Biden meets with the COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments on the omicron variant, Tuesday…
President Joe Biden meets with the COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments on the omicron variant, Tuesday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648292/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Autumn playlist Instagram post template, editable text
Autumn playlist Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397675/autumn-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652781/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic sky nature background, abstract collage, editable design
Aesthetic sky nature background, abstract collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840807/aesthetic-sky-nature-background-abstract-collage-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, August 9, 2022, prior to signing H.R.…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, August 9, 2022, prior to signing H.R.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654881/image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Landscape night background, aesthetic paper collage, editable design
Landscape night background, aesthetic paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833045/landscape-night-background-aesthetic-paper-collage-editable-designView license
Tulips bloom by the North Portico of the White House, Monday, April 25, 2022. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)
Tulips bloom by the North Portico of the White House, Monday, April 25, 2022. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652975/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Landscape night background, aesthetic paper collage, editable design
Landscape night background, aesthetic paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833323/landscape-night-background-aesthetic-paper-collage-editable-designView license
The National 4th of July Fireworks display is seen from the roof of the White House during the 4th of July celebration at…
The National 4th of July Fireworks display is seen from the roof of the White House during the 4th of July celebration at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653528/photo-image-person-celebration-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Winter holiday Instagram post template
Winter holiday Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486989/winter-holiday-instagram-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden departs the White House for his trip to Connecticut on Friday, October 15, 2021. (Official White House…
President Joe Biden departs the White House for his trip to Connecticut on Friday, October 15, 2021. (Official White House…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652247/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Winter snow party Instagram post template
Winter snow party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684559/winter-snow-party-instagram-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden meets with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Tuesday, June 7, 2022 on the Colonnade patio outside the Oval…
President Joe Biden meets with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Tuesday, June 7, 2022 on the Colonnade patio outside the Oval…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648263/photo-image-public-domain-white-officeFree Image from public domain license
Entertainment marketing program Instagram post template, editable text
Entertainment marketing program Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597657/entertainment-marketing-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Grounds Superintendent Dale Haney participate in a tree planting ceremony…
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Grounds Superintendent Dale Haney participate in a tree planting ceremony…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071468/photo-image-plant-grass-treeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic sky nature background, abstract collage, editable design
Aesthetic sky nature background, abstract collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840832/aesthetic-sky-nature-background-abstract-collage-editable-designView license
Marine One approaches the South Lawn of the White House on October 11, 2021, after President Biden and First Lady Jill…
Marine One approaches the South Lawn of the White House on October 11, 2021, after President Biden and First Lady Jill…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648283/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license