rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz participate in a joint press conference Monday, February 7, 2022, in…
Save
Edit Image
podium speechpresident white housejoe bidenpress conferencepresident podiumpodium politicspoliticspress conference white house
Science symposium Facebook post template
Science symposium Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14159819/science-symposium-facebook-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden delivers a joint statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Monday, February 20, 2023, at…
President Joe Biden delivers a joint statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Monday, February 20, 2023, at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072591/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Learning summit Facebook post template
Learning summit Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10099028/learning-summit-facebook-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio participate in a joint press conference, Monday, May 23, 2022, at…
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio participate in a joint press conference, Monday, May 23, 2022, at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652310/image-face-person-laptopFree Image from public domain license
Smart connection remix
Smart connection remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14872215/smart-connection-remixView license
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the…
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647465/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
School president vote poster template, editable text and design
School president vote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956891/school-president-vote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Joe Biden participates in a tour of Carnegie Mellon University at Mill 19, Friday, January 28, 2022, in…
President Joe Biden participates in a tour of Carnegie Mellon University at Mill 19, Friday, January 28, 2022, in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647501/photo-image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Election & voting poster template, editable text and design
Election & voting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956132/election-voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Joe Biden meets with Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. (Official…
President Joe Biden meets with Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. (Official…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648389/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Leadership Facebook post template, editable text and design
Leadership Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19526396/leadership-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Milwaukee Laborfest at Henry Maier Festival Park on Labor Day, Monday, September 5…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Milwaukee Laborfest at Henry Maier Festival Park on Labor Day, Monday, September 5…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072996/photo-image-face-people-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Defend free speech Instagram post template, editable text
Defend free speech Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979781/defend-free-speech-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden participates in a tour of Carnegie Mellon University at Mill 19, Friday, January 28, 2022, in…
President Joe Biden participates in a tour of Carnegie Mellon University at Mill 19, Friday, January 28, 2022, in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647779/photo-image-public-domain-factory-houseFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden delivers a leader statement during the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference, Monday, November 1, 2021…
President Joe Biden delivers a leader statement during the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference, Monday, November 1, 2021…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652845/image-people-podium-womanFree Image from public domain license
World Press Freedom Day Instagram post template
World Press Freedom Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572227/world-press-freedom-day-instagram-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, on the House floor of the U.S.…
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, on the House floor of the U.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072866/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
American economy, global trading collage, editable design
American economy, global trading collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913058/american-economy-global-trading-collage-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden arrives at NYPD Headquarters at One Police Plaza in New York, Thursday, February 3, 2022, to attend a…
President Joe Biden arrives at NYPD Headquarters at One Police Plaza in New York, Thursday, February 3, 2022, to attend a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648040/photo-image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
President Joe Biden participates in a meeting on averting a national rail shutdown, Monday, November 28, 2022, in the Oval…
President Joe Biden participates in a meeting on averting a national rail shutdown, Monday, November 28, 2022, in the Oval…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993925/photo-image-face-hand-christmasFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254200/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
President Joe Biden, wearing an orange ribbon for gun violence awareness, greets U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn. and his…
President Joe Biden, wearing an orange ribbon for gun violence awareness, greets U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn. and his…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648253/photo-image-shirt-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain license
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as he departs the Apurva Kempinski in Bali, Indonesia…
President Joe Biden walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as he departs the Apurva Kempinski in Bali, Indonesia…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072789/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
World Press Freedom Day Instagram post template
World Press Freedom Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568480/world-press-freedom-day-instagram-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden discusses recent incidents involving objects in the sky with senior advisers, Monday, February 13, 2023…
President Joe Biden discusses recent incidents involving objects in the sky with senior advisers, Monday, February 13, 2023…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072860/photo-image-face-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
General election day Instagram post template, editable text
General election day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814466/general-election-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden cross the South Lawn to participate in a tree planting ceremony, Monday…
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden cross the South Lawn to participate in a tree planting ceremony, Monday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072793/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Press Freedom Day Instagram post template
Press Freedom Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568340/press-freedom-day-instagram-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden poses for a group photo with G7 leaders, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.…
President Joe Biden poses for a group photo with G7 leaders, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647470/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
World Press Freedom Day Instagram post template
World Press Freedom Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572252/world-press-freedom-day-instagram-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden’s jacket hangs on the chair behind the Resolute Desk, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the Oval Office.…
President Joe Biden’s jacket hangs on the chair behind the Resolute Desk, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the Oval Office.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648034/photo-image-public-domain-house-tableFree Image from public domain license
Find your voice Instagram post template, editable text
Find your voice Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10190369/find-your-voice-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden walks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada after G7 leaders delivered remarks at the launch of…
President Joe Biden walks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada after G7 leaders delivered remarks at the launch of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648257/photo-image-people-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Malaysia election poster template
Malaysia election poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487037/malaysia-election-poster-templateView license
President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron clasp hands in the Green Room after their joint press conference in…
President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron clasp hands in the Green Room after their joint press conference in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994021/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Indonesia election poster template
Indonesia election poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487017/indonesia-election-poster-templateView license
President Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michael’s Cathedral, Monday, February 20…
President Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michael’s Cathedral, Monday, February 20…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993964/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license