10th MTN Army Training Talent ShowU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division showcase their talents in an Army regulation related talent show on Fort Drum, Ny. Aug. 18, 2022. Mountain Soldiers conducted skits and sung songs related to suicide prevention, equal oppurtunity, sexual harrassment and SHARP. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Wilson) 