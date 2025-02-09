Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagegoggleseye public domainophthalmologyswimming goggleseye glassesgoggles safetynavyglassesSwimming goggles, Sports Eye Safety.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4024 x 2874 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSwim lessons poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12842919/swim-lessons-poster-templateView licenseNMRTC San Diego Sailors Participate in Multidisciplinary, Perioperative Emergency Quarterly Training220325-N-XZ205-1062SAN…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647502/photo-image-person-medicine-fireFree Image from public domain licenseBreak your limit poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12843097/break-your-limit-poster-templateView licenseNMRTC San Diego Sailors Participate in Multidisciplinary, Perioperative Emergency Quarterly Training220325-N-XZ205-1118SAN…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647484/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseLifestyle quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770136/lifestyle-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNMRTC San Diego Sailors Participate in Multidisciplinary, Perioperative Emergency Quarterly Training220325-N-XZ205-1003SAN…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647894/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic portraits Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493698/authentic-portraits-instagram-post-templateView licenseNMRTC San Diego Teams Up With U.S. Air Force 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron220316-N-LW757-1020SAN DIEGO (March 16, 2022)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646977/photo-image-person-medicine-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseQuality portraits Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493819/quality-portraits-instagram-post-templateView licenseNMCSD San Diego’s First Surgical Telementoring Surgery with NHCP220516-N-XZ205-1053SAN DIEGO (May 16, 2022) Capt. Gordon…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647865/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licensePortraits for men Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493806/portraits-for-men-instagram-post-templateView licenseNMCSD San Diego’s First Surgical Telementoring Surgery with NHCP220516-N-XZ205-1098SAN DIEGO (May 16, 2022) Capt. Gordon…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648051/photo-image-person-medicine-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLifestyle quote Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770135/lifestyle-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseUSNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Medical Personnel Train During MERCEX 22-1.211111-N-DA693-1003PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 11, 2021) Lt. Cmdr.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647067/photo-image-face-steam-handFree Image from public domain licenseLifestyle quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9979137/lifestyle-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUSNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Medical Personnel Train During MERCEX 22-1.211111-N-DA693-1002PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 11, 2021) Lt. Cmdr.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647143/photo-image-face-steam-handFree Image from public domain licensePhotography class Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493725/photography-class-instagram-post-templateView licenseRIJEKA, Croatia (July 6, 2022) – Yeoman 2nd Class Justin Jackson, from San Antonio, assigned to the San Antonio-class…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653694/image-person-public-domain-glassesFree Image from public domain licenseExplore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770236/explore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRIJEKA, Croatia (July 6, 2022) – Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Victor MendezGarcia, from Dallas, assigned to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653448/image-person-public-domain-interiorFree Image from public domain licenseLifestyle quote blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770137/lifestyle-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMarines and Sailors load supplies onboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), during mid…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653442/image-person-public-domain-glassesFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770238/explore-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAndrew Gabris swims with a stretcher during a search and rescue training exercise near the Wasp-class amphibious assault…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648413/photo-image-person-public-domain-oceanFree Image from public domain licenseLipstick sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687535/lipstick-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Duane Takala, a network administrator assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, uses a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648338/photo-image-face-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseExplore Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770235/explore-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jason Sewell, rifleman assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fires an M4…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653459/image-person-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseExplore blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770233/explore-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTechnician on duty.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995810/technician-dutyFree Image from public domain licenseGlasses fashion sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721938/glasses-fashion-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license200330-N-PH222-1167 LOS ANGELES (March 30, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Erick Galindo, from El Paso, Texas, takes a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400389/free-image-accessory-breeden-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseLipstick sale Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12651074/lipstick-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license220718-N-TP544-1270 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 18, 2022) Sailors preform maintenance on an MH-60S helicopter attached to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653460/photo-image-face-person-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14567071/swimming-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Cole Cochan operates a close-in weapons system aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653692/image-face-person-fireFree Image from public domain licenseVR screen png mockup element, editable digital devicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822805/screen-png-mockup-element-editable-digital-deviceView license220704-N-QA919-1333 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 14, 2022) An MV-22 Osprey assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653679/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLipstick sale Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687537/lipstick-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a live-fire exercise aboard the Wasp-class…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648361/photo-image-person-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain license