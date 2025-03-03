Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imageskeletonanatomyabstractskeleton public domainvintage skeletonskeltonosteologypublic domain booksBone PlateCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:1543 Format:Still image Subject(s):Bone and Bones Genre(s):Book Illustrations Abstract:A skeleton, frontal view, full-length. 