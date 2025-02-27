Az alkohol méreg--öl, butít, nyomorba dönt! =: Alcohol Is Poison--It Kills, Makes You Stupid, Makes You Miserable
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Contributor(s):
Zwerdling, Michael, former owner, Népszava Könyvkereskedés, issuing body.
Publication:
Budapest : Népszava Könyvkereskedés Kiadványa, [1914?]
Language(s):
Hungarian
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Alcoholism,
Alcohol Drinking
Genre(s):
Postcards
Abstract:
A color postcard featuring the Grim Reaper embracing a disheveled man and pouring red wine into the glass he is holding. The background is bright red. The postcard warns about alcohol poison that "kills, softens, puts you in pain!".
Extent:
1 postcard : 14 x 9 cm
Provenance:
Purchase; Michael Zwerdling; 2004; 04-22.
Technique:
color
NLM Unique ID:
101710814
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101710814
