Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagemerinofarmeranimalpersonnaturepublic domainsheepclothingDominique Herman raises Saxon Merino ewes, and Ile-de-France and Corriedale Sheep on her farm in Warwick, New York. Here, she leads them out to pasture in the in morning.(USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4928 x 3285 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSheep products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398246/sheep-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSheep running in the field, motion blur effect.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647050/sheep-running-the-field-motion-blur-effectFree Image from public domain licenseSheep & lamb Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381466/sheep-lamb-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSheep, farm animal.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647577/sheep-farm-animalFree Image from public domain licenseSheep products Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13485806/sheep-products-instagram-post-templateView licenseFarmer and sheep in grassland.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647848/farmer-and-sheep-grasslandFree Image from public domain licenseSheep products poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118470/sheep-products-poster-templateView licenseSaxon Merino sheep.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647689/saxon-merino-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseFarm life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381468/farm-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDominique Herman leads a flock of Corriedale Merino cross and Ike-de-France Merino cross to pasture for morning grazing on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647229/photo-image-face-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617287/farmer-and-sheep-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseSheep face, farm animal closeup shot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647818/sheep-face-farm-animal-closeup-shotFree Image from public domain licenseSheep products Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395845/sheep-products-facebook-post-templateView licenseMerino sheep, farm animal.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647395/merino-sheep-farm-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFarmers insurance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688353/farmers-insurance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA flock of Corriedale Merino cross and Ike-de-France Merino cross to pasture for morning grazing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647575/photo-image-cross-animal-womenFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle mobile wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390950/farmers-lifestyle-mobile-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSheep with horns.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647413/sheep-with-hornsFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle mobile wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391183/farmers-lifestyle-mobile-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDominique Herman leads a flock of Corriedale Merino cross and Ike-de-France Merino cross to pasture for morning grazing on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646939/photo-image-face-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894002/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMerino sheep, farm animal.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647538/merino-sheep-farm-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's market Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751379/farmers-market-instagram-post-templateView licenseJumping sheep, farm animal.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646966/jumping-sheep-farm-animalFree Image from public domain licenseSheep products Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786840/sheep-products-instagram-post-templateView licenseDominique Herman leads a flock of Corriedale Merino cross and Ike-de-France Merino cross to pasture for morning grazing on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652985/photo-image-plant-tree-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391345/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMerino sheep, farm animal.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647397/merino-sheep-farm-animalFree Image from public domain license3D male farmer illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234433/male-farmer-illustration-editable-designView licenseLittle lamb and farmer's hands.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647579/little-lamb-and-farmers-handsFree Image from public domain licenseSupport local farmers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377237/support-local-farmers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSheep, farm animal.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647227/sheep-farm-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391018/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDominique Herman leads a flock of Corriedale Merino cross and Ike-de-France Merino cross to pasture for morning grazing on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652735/photo-image-animal-cross-womenFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390914/farmers-lifestyle-png-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDominique Herman leads a flock of Corriedale Merino cross and Ike-de-France Merino cross to pasture for morning grazing on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652738/image-face-person-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391115/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRaw sheep wool in bag.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647691/raw-sheep-wool-bagFree Image from public domain licenseSummer market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597700/summer-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDominique Herman leads a flock of Corriedale sheep to pasture for morning grazing on her farm in Warwick, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647404/photo-image-person-grass-animalFree Image from public domain license