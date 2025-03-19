Allgemeine Ausstellung fü̃r Hygiene Karlsbad =: General Exhibition of Hygiene Karlovy Vary
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Contributor(s):
Zwerdling, Michael, former owner
Publication:
Karlsbad : Verlag von Leop. Weil, [1900]
Language(s):
German
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Hygiene, Exhibits as Topic,
Germany, Hygieia (Greek deity)
Genre(s):
Postcards
Abstract:
A color postcard featuring Art Nouveau style picture depicting Hygieia holding a serpent. The postcard was issued for the German Hygiene Exposition of 1900.
Extent:
1 postcard : 14 x 9 cm
Provenance:
Purchase; Michael Zwerdling; 2004; 04-22.
Technique:
color
NLM Unique ID:
101659530
NLM Image ID:
D04845
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101659530
Original public domain image from Flickr