Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain herb gardenhome gardengreenhousegreenhouse public domainafrican art public domainflowerspaceleafVegetable farm, modern agriculture.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4928 x 3285 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHouseplant element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14220012/houseplant-element-editable-design-setView licenseUrban vegetable farm, smart agriculture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647871/urban-vegetable-farm-smart-agricultureFree Image from public domain licenseHouseplants isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990866/houseplants-isolated-element-setView licenseUSDA leadership visit an urban farm The Well at Oxon Run, an intergenerational farm and community wellness space in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647858/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994268/indoor-plants-element-editable-design-setView licenseUSDA leadership visit an urban farm The Well at Oxon Run, an intergenerational farm and community wellness space in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652707/image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseHouseplants isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991677/houseplants-isolated-element-setView licenseUSDA leadership visit an urban farm The Well at Oxon Run, an intergenerational farm and community wellness space in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652718/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseHouseplants isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990865/houseplants-isolated-element-setView licenseUSDA leadership visit an urban farm The Well at Oxon Run, an intergenerational farm and community wellness space in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652721/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licensePotted houseplant element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981006/potted-houseplant-element-set-remixView licenseChicken coop, organic farm.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647752/chicken-coop-organic-farmFree Image from public domain licenseHouseplants isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990655/houseplants-isolated-element-setView licenseTaqwa Community Farm Director Abu Talib, works in the half-acre park operated as a community garden in the Highbridge…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652350/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licensePotted houseplant element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979697/potted-houseplant-element-set-remixView licenseTaqwa Community Farm Director Abu Talib, works in the half-acre park operated as a community garden in the Highbridge…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647618/photo-image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994344/indoor-plants-element-editable-design-setView licenseChicken coop, organic farm.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647749/chicken-coop-organic-farmFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989098/indoor-plants-element-set-remixView licenseChicken coop, organic farm.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647748/chicken-coop-organic-farmFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989086/indoor-plants-element-set-remixView licenseA member of the Taqwa Community Farm works on his section of a half-acre park operated as a community garden in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652674/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989106/indoor-plants-element-set-remixView licenseNichki Carangelo and Laszlo Lazar operate Letterbox Farm, a diversified organic farm in Hudson, New York, where they grow…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652696/image-flowers-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989088/indoor-plants-element-set-remixView licenseChicken, organic farm.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647442/chicken-organic-farmFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989157/indoor-plants-element-set-remixView licenseNichki Carangelo (2nd left) and Laszlo Lazar (3rd left) operate Letterbox Farm, a diversified organic farm in Hudson, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652683/image-face-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989113/indoor-plants-element-set-remixView licenseCereal Rye in farmer's hands.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647982/cereal-rye-farmers-handsFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989108/indoor-plants-element-set-remixView licenseVolunteers from Habitat for Humanity, Home Depot, Antioch Baptist Church, active and retired military veterans, and members…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652308/image-person-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseHouseplants isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990653/houseplants-isolated-element-setView licenseLaura Garber and Henry Wvenshche, Homestead Organics farm near Hamilton, Mont., worked with NRCS to plan and install a high…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3335022/free-photo-image-agriculture-bush-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989085/indoor-plants-element-set-remixView licenseNRCS National Plant Materials Center Manager David Kidwell-Slak and his team plant Cereal Rye as a cover crop in the garden…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652201/photo-image-plants-public-domain-soilFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989110/indoor-plants-element-set-remixView licenseSandringham by Frances Elizabeth Jocelyn viscountess Jocelynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327124/sandringham-frances-elizabeth-jocelyn-viscountess-jocelynFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994327/indoor-plants-element-editable-design-setView licenseLaura Garber and Henry Wvenshche, Homestead Organics farm near Hamilton, Mont., worked with NRCS to plan and install a high…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3335979/free-photo-image-cc0-chickens-cover-cropFree Image from public domain license