Edit ImageCropU.S. Army (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagecooking coursemexicoshared kitchenarmy kitchenpersonartsmountaintechnologyMembers of the Fort Drum Culinary Arts Team shared their skills and experience with competition-style cooking with culinary students, March 28-30, at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi), in Mexico, New York. The student chefs were tasked with preparing a four-course meal within four hours, and then present and serve their cuisine to 40 guests. The culinary specialists from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) have recently returned from the Joint Culinary Training Event at Fort Lee, Virginia, and they were eager to share their knowledge with the group of talented students. 