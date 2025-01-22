Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefrenchclocktower craneperson silhouetteconstructionpersonbuildingmanDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tours Musee D'OrsayPARIS (June 22, 2022) Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tours the Musee D'Orsay ahead of a formal multilateral dinner with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson, and several French counterparts. 