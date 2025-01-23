Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)2SaveSaveEdit Imagecommanding roomoperating roomhospital stretcherhospitalpatient stretchernursefacepersonU.S. Navy Medical Team Assists at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, New York 220225-A-XG046-0036BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Nena Williams, a nurse assigned to a military medical team, transports a patient to a new room while supporting the COVID response operations at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, New York, Feb. 25, 2022. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Khalan Moore)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5472 x 3648 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable blurred hospital room backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165466/editable-blurred-hospital-room-backdropView licenseU.S. Navy Medical Team Assists at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, New York 220215-A-XS922-0004BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652146/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred hospital room backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165459/editable-blurred-hospital-room-backdropView licenseU.S. Navy medical team joins Erie County Medical Center hospital staff’s fight against COVID 220123-A-BM014-196BUFFALO, N.Y.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647866/photo-image-person-medicine-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred hospital room backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165482/editable-blurred-hospital-room-backdropView licenseU.S. Navy medical team joins Erie County Medical Center hospital staff’s fight against COVID 220123-A-BM014-469BUFFALO, N.Y.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654424/image-person-medicine-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseMedical Care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397207/medical-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNavy medical team assists Bellin Hospital ICU and ER during COVID response 220213-A-QC081-327GREEN BAY, Wisc. - U.S. Navy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652202/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseSenior health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459038/senior-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Navy Medical Team Supports University of New Mexico Hospital 220208-A-WB694-172ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-- U.S. Navy Cmdr.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652439/image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseElderly healthcare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459212/elderly-healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Navy Medical Team Supports University of New Mexico Hospital 220208-A-WB694-595Albuquerque, N.M.-- U.S. Navy Cmdr.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652139/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy midwives day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639921/happy-midwives-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Navy medical response team learns the ropes at Indiana hospital 211223-A-HH158-1021INDIANAPOLIS -- U.S. Navy Lt. Jesse…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654417/image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseThank you midwives Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639922/thank-you-midwives-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Navy Medical Readiness Team assist with operations at Providence St. Patrick Hospital 211130-A-PE084-002MISSOULA, Mont.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654219/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient healthcare remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972521/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView licenseU.S. Navy Sailors provide Medical care for COVID patients at Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana 211111-A-PE084…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654427/image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseOnline Doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397203/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Navy Medical Response Team Support Local Farmington Hospital 211218-A-TV877-1004FARMINGTON, N.M. -- U.S. Navy Lt. j.g.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654215/image-person-medicine-womanFree Image from public domain licenseMedical Worker Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640444/medical-worker-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseNavy Medical Personnel Receive Training on The V60 Plus Ventilator at Hendrick Medical Center 210129-A-JW296-013U.S. Navy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647487/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare & hospitals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062251/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Navy Sailors provide Medical care for COVID patients at Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana 211111-A-PE084…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654315/image-face-person-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare heroes blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640410/healthcare-heroes-blog-banner-templateView licenseU.S. Navy Cmdr. Nikunj Bhatt supports local hospitals Intensive Care Unit 211210-A-TV877-1003FARMINGTON, N.M. – U.S. Navy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647598/photo-image-person-medicine-womanFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065042/health-check-up-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Navy on watch in fight against the coronavirus 210918-A-XH946-0002LAFAYETTE, La. -- (From left to right) U.S. Navy Lt.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654432/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHospital care Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065040/hospital-care-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Navy Cmdr. Nikunj Bhatt supports local hospitals Intensive Care Unit 211210-A-TV877-1002FARMINGTON, N.M. – U.S. Navy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654430/image-person-medicine-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459378/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Navy Medical Response Team Support Local Farmington Hospital 211218-A-TV877-1002FARMINGTON, N.M. -- U.S. Navy Lt. Greta…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654421/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMedical staff working in hospital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928632/medical-staff-working-hospital-remixView licenseNavy Sailors Work Hand in Hand with Civilian Healthcare Employees. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648329/photo-image-hand-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseHospital care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478203/hospital-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNavy medical support shadows civilians in Lafayette during COVID response LAFAYETTE, La. – U.S. Navy Ensign Banko, a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654285/image-face-shadows-personFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052455/doctors-appointment-instagram-post-templateView licenseNavy Medical Team Supports Louisiana HospitalLAFAYETTE, La. — U.S. Navy Lt. Mary Hinson, a critical care registered nurse…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654297/image-person-medicine-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBioprinting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477914/bioprinting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNavy Medical Team Supports Louisiana Hospital 210826-N-PC620-0059U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Hannah Cunningham, a critical care nurse…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646962/photo-image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license