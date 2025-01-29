Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageschool supplycommunityschool donationhappy communitysecurity guardschool backpackpeoplepublic domainDHS and USCG Backpack DriveWashington, D.C. (August 17, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security personnel participate in a local back-to-school backpack drive, donating school supplies to children in the Washington D.C. area. (DHS Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 848 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2500 x 1766 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOrphanage donation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11887762/orphanage-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDHS and USCG Backpack DriveWashington, D.C. (August 17, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security personnel…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652471/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOrphanage donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11564050/orphanage-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDHS and USCG Backpack DriveWashington, D.C. (August 17, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security personnel…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652469/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSouth asian studenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997290/south-asian-studentView licenseDHS and USCG Backpack DriveWashington, D.C. (August 17, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security personnel…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652262/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSchool supplies drive poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13839338/school-supplies-drive-poster-templateView licenseDHS and USCG Backpack DriveWashington, D.C. (August 17, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security personnel…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652470/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseHope after the storm poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24016098/hope-after-the-storm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDHS and USCG Backpack DriveWashington, D.C. (August 17, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security personnel…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652309/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSchool supplies drive Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446225/school-supplies-drive-facebook-story-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in USCG Birthday Cake CuttingWashington, D.C. (August 4, 2022) Homeland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652303/photo-image-hand-person-birthdayFree Image from public domain licenseSchool supplies drive Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446192/school-supplies-drive-instagram-post-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in House Judiciary Committe HearingWashington, D.C. (April 28, 2022) Homeland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647891/photo-image-hand-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSchool supplies drive blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442579/school-supplies-drive-blog-banner-templateView licenseDHS Deputy Secretary Tien Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWashington, D.C. (April 21, 2022) Homeland Security Deputy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647021/photo-image-person-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseOrphanage donation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939982/orphanage-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDHS Deputy Secretary Tien Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWashington, D.C. (April 21, 2022) Homeland Security Deputy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647896/photo-image-person-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseEditable high school student element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15279175/editable-high-school-student-element-design-setView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in USCG Change of Command CeremonyWashington, DC (June 1, 2022) DHS Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652660/image-face-people-shirtFree Image from public domain licenseSouth asian studenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997244/south-asian-studentView licenseDHS Deputy Secretary Tien Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWashington, D.C. (April 21, 2022) Homeland Security Deputy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647533/photo-image-person-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseOrphanage donation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578043/orphanage-donation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCoast Guard Members Distruibute Backpacks at Turner Elementary SchoolWASHINGTON (August 29, 2022) Members of the U.S. Coast…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653217/photo-image-person-public-domain-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse university student element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278616/editable-diverse-university-student-element-design-setView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in USCG Change of Command CeremonyWashington, DC (June 1, 2022) DHS Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652919/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse university student element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278516/editable-diverse-university-student-element-design-setView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in USCG Change of Command CeremonyWashington, DC (June 1, 2022) DHS Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652620/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseOrphanage donation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12047153/orphanage-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in NLEOMF Candlelight VigilWashington, D.C. (May 13, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652691/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Diverse students with educational materials element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278355/editable-diverse-students-with-educational-materials-element-design-setView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Meet and Greet with USCG MembersHouma, LA (August 23, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652283/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSchool supply drive blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986472/school-supply-drive-blog-banner-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates 28th Annual Blue MassWashington, D.C. (May 3, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654190/photo-image-person-art-blueFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood today Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735281/donate-blood-today-instagram-post-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates 28th Annual Blue MassWashington, D.C. (May 3, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647568/photo-image-person-blue-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHurricane relief supply drive Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24023341/hurricane-relief-supply-drive-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates 28th Annual Blue MassWashington, D.C. (May 3, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652901/photo-image-blue-public-domain-lineFree Image from public domain licenseOrphanage donation Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12047132/orphanage-donation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates 28th Annual Blue MassWashington, D.C. (May 3, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647016/photo-image-face-blue-public-domainFree Image from public domain license