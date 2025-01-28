Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagelab samplecooking oilcane juicesugar canescientistsdepartment of energymeasuring cupstirU.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Agricultural Research Service ARS Sugarcane Research Unit scientists developed and released a new high-fiber variety of sugarcane, or energy cane, Ho 06-9002, in Houma, LA, and continue their research on December 13, 2021. 