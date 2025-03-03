Edit ImageCropU.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagedamwater reservoirpuerto ricopersonbuildingnaturewaterpublic domainReservoir, water dam.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3409 x 2273 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWater energy Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428356/water-energy-facebook-post-templateView licensePuerto Rico 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655104/puerto-rico-2022Free Image from public domain licenseHydropower explained Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428381/hydropower-explained-facebook-post-templateView licensePuerto Rico 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655116/puerto-rico-2022Free Image from public domain licenseWater energy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13499354/water-energy-instagram-post-templateView licensePuerto Rico 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655113/puerto-rico-2022Free Image from public domain licenseHydropower explained Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13499216/hydropower-explained-instagram-post-templateView licensePuerto Rico 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655239/puerto-rico-2022Free Image from public domain licenseWater energy Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061194/water-energy-facebook-post-templateView licensePuerto Rico 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655127/puerto-rico-2022Free Image from public domain licensePuerto Rico poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723616/png-america-art-beachView licensePuerto Rico 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655115/puerto-rico-2022Free Image from public domain licenseWater energy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517262/water-energy-instagram-post-templateView licensePuerto Rico 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655121/puerto-rico-2022Free Image from public domain licenseSustainable energy solutions blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503590/sustainable-energy-solutions-blog-banner-templateView licensePuerto Rico 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655107/puerto-rico-2022Free Image from public domain licenseSustainable energy solutions blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560841/sustainable-energy-solutions-blog-banner-templateView licensePuerto Rico 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655102/puerto-rico-2022Free Image from public domain licenseLake vacation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899026/lake-vacation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePuerto Rico 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655237/puerto-rico-2022Free Image from public domain licenseSummer holiday Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730628/summer-holiday-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licensePR PSSTF - Nov/Dec 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071937/psstf-novdec-2022Free Image from public domain licenseWanderlust Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8195012/wanderlust-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licensePipeline, PR PSSTF - Nov/Dec 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071944/pipeline-psstf-novdec-2022Free Image from public domain licenseTravel insurance Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243818/travel-insurance-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseArmy Corps of Engineers: Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072974/army-corps-engineers-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseTravel social media template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9767812/travel-social-media-template-editable-designView licensePuerto Rico 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655124/puerto-rico-2022Free Image from public domain licenseBeach social media template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740631/beach-social-media-template-editable-designView licenseOil refinery chimney.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995768/oil-refinery-chimneyFree Image from public domain licenseNature hike poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111753/nature-hike-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePuerto Rico 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655241/puerto-rico-2022Free Image from public domain licenseWanderlust blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828980/wanderlust-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licensePuerto Rico 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655117/puerto-rico-2022Free Image from public domain licenseWanderlust blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792670/wanderlust-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseHurricane Ian damage 2022, natural disaster.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647596/hurricane-ian-damage-2022-natural-disasterFree Image from public domain licenseVacation mode Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599051/vacation-mode-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHurricane Ian 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655128/hurricane-ian-2022Free Image from public domain licenseTravel blog Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243924/travel-blog-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseHurricane Ian 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655118/hurricane-ian-2022Free Image from public domain license