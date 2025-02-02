Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)1SaveSaveEdit Imageintensive careintensive care unitmedical vrhealthcaredoctor checking patientmedical checkinghospital theatremedicineU.S. Navy Cmdr. Nikunj Bhatt supports local hospitals Intensive Care Unit 211210-A-TV877-1003FARMINGTON, N.M. – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nikunj Bhatt, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, San Diego, checks on a patient's status in the intensive care unit at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, New Mexico, Dec. 9, 2021. Sailors are deployed from California in support of the continued Department of Defense COVID response operations in order to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. 