Young man and woman from Maryland, all under 18 years old, compete in showing their sheep during the Youth Sheep Showmanship at the 2022 Maryland State Fair, Timonium, Maryland, Aug. 26, 2022. This competition is judged on how well the youth shows their animal and their knowledge of it. The Maryland State Fair provides 4-H youth an opportunity to showcase all of what they've learned through their club, school, camp, and other 4-H experiences. Youth develop life skills while learning about everything from animal science to rocketry, public speaking, and the arts. There's something for everyone in 4-H. The state fair also allows youth to engage with the community and build lifelong friendships. (USDA photo by Christophe Paul)
Original public domain image from Flickr