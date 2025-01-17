Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagepollinator gardenmarket gardenpotted plantgrassflowerplantskiesnaturePurple Skies Farm Owner Visar Duane grows flowers, both for her customers and pollinators. (NRCS photo by Brooke DeCubellis)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 848 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5390 x 3810 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable charming cottage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595763/editable-charming-cottage-design-element-setView licensePurple Skies Farm Owner Visar Duane grows flowers, both for her customers and pollinators. (NRCS photo by Brooke DeCubellis)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652274/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseFlower market Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824303/flower-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePurple Skies Farm Owner Visar Duane grows specialty produce on her farm in North Royalton, Ohio. Duane utilized the NRCS…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652478/photo-image-flower-person-skiesFree Image from public domain license3D senior man on swing illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12232880/senior-man-swing-illustration-editable-designView licenseModern farmhouse.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647953/modern-farmhouseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959431/vintage-gardening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFresh vegetables, farmers market.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647746/fresh-vegetables-farmers-marketFree Image from public domain licenseFlower garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959460/flower-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFresh vegetables, farmers market.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647610/fresh-vegetables-farmers-marketFree Image from public domain licenseFarm fresh Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377934/farm-fresh-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaddie Baker hopes to use the knowledge that she has learned from Duane to help those in urban settings grow their own food…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647621/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759021/botanical-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePurple Skies Farm Owner Visar Duane uses mulch and newspaper to suppress weeds at Purple Skies Farm. (NRCS photo by Brooke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652486/photo-image-plant-skies-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseKids garden club, Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461208/kids-garden-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLettuce garden, vegetable patch.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647619/lettuce-garden-vegetable-patchFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445856/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseFlowers grow at Singletree Flower Farm in Goshen, Indiana June 29, 2022. Kate Friesen and Scott Kempf founded the fresh cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071597/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10645677/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseFlowers grow at Singletree Flower Farm in Goshen, Indiana June 29, 2022. Kate Friesen and Scott Kempf founded the fresh cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071350/photo-image-flower-plant-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10358542/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseFlowers grow at Singletree Flower Farm in Goshen, Indiana June 29, 2022. Kate Friesen and Scott Kempf founded the fresh cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071641/photo-image-flower-plant-leafFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10645708/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseFlowers grow at Singletree Flower Farm in Goshen, Indiana June 29, 2022. Kate Friesen and Scott Kempf founded the fresh cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071859/photo-image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197774/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseFlowers grow at Singletree Flower Farm in Goshen, Indiana June 29, 2022. Kate Friesen and Scott Kempf founded the fresh cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071414/photo-image-flower-plant-leafFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445845/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseFlowers grow at Singletree Flower Farm in Goshen, Indiana June 29, 2022. Kate Friesen and Scott Kempf founded the fresh cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071862/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9340473/botanical-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlowers grow at Singletree Flower Farm in Goshen, Indiana June 29, 2022. Kate Friesen and Scott Kempf founded the fresh cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071392/photo-image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical market blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759019/botanical-market-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFlowers grow at Singletree Flower Farm in Goshen, Indiana June 29, 2022. Kate Friesen and Scott Kempf founded the fresh cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071684/photo-image-background-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759020/botanical-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFlowers grow at Singletree Flower Farm in Goshen, Indiana June 29, 2022. Kate Friesen and Scott Kempf founded the fresh cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071391/photo-image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseGarden landscape element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000737/garden-landscape-element-set-editable-designView licenseFlowers grow at Singletree Flower Farm in Goshen, Indiana June 29, 2022. Kate Friesen and Scott Kempf founded the fresh cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071403/photo-image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license3D woman gardener, hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458953/woman-gardener-hobby-editable-remixView licenseFlowers grow at Singletree Flower Farm in Goshen, Indiana June 29, 2022. Kate Friesen and Scott Kempf founded the fresh cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071360/photo-image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain license3D woman gardener, hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395636/woman-gardener-hobby-editable-remixView licenseFlowers grow at Singletree Flower Farm in Goshen, Indiana June 29, 2022. Kate Friesen and Scott Kempf founded the fresh cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071678/photo-image-flower-plant-beeFree Image from public domain license